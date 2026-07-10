DHS says Mexican driver rammed ICE vehicle before fatal Houston shooting

DHS says an ICE agent shot Lorenzo Salgado Araujo after a van rammed a federal vehicle, but family members and advocates say the official account does not match witness accounts.

A federal immigration agent shot and killed Lorenzo Salgado Araujo around 6:50 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2026, near Canal Street and Wayside in Houston’s East End, in the Magnolia Park area. Family members, civil rights groups and local elected officials are demanding the records.

ICE identified the man killed as Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, a Mexican national. DHS said officers were surveilling a property and had nearly reached the target address when they saw a white van with someone who resembled the person they were looking for, then initiated the stop. The agency said Salgado Araujo tried to evade arrest, rammed an ICE vehicle, refused commands and “weaponized his vehicle” in an attempt to strike an officer, who fired in self-defense.

Ronaldo Salgado said his father “did not deserve to die” and asked that he not be reduced to a headline. He said Lorenzo Salgado Araujo had lived in the United States for nearly 35 years, worked in construction, was seeking a work permit and supported a wife and three sons.

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DHS said the officers involved were not wearing body-worn cameras because the cameras had not yet been issued. The FBI is investigating, and DHS’s Office of the Inspector General is also reviewing the shooting. LULAC, the Texas Civil Rights Project and FIEL Houston are calling for a full independent federal investigation and the release of body-camera, dash-camera, dispatch logs and other records. Ramon Palomares of LULAC said the group’s concern fits a broader pattern of ICE shootings and excessive force. Domingo Garcia, the group’s chairman, criticized Houston police after the department said it had “nothing to do with this,” arguing the killing happened within Houston city limits and could still involve a state crime.

Flowers and candles have marked the East End and Magnolia Park neighborhood, a historic Latino community in Houston. President Claudia Sheinbaum said her government was preparing legal action and framed the case as part of a wider pattern of mistreatment of Mexican migrants in the United States.