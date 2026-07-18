DHS threatens states with election aid cuts over voter roll probe

Mullin said states could lose election aid and face criminal penalties if they block a DHS voter-roll probe. The fight now turns on who controls election administration.

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said states could lose federal election-related aid if they refused to cooperate with the administration’s voter-roll probe. The threat, delivered on July 17, escalated a direct federal-state clash over who sets the rules for election administration, and it came with warnings of possible criminal penalties for election officials who do not comply.

The dispute sharpened after a July 10 Department of Homeland Security directive that said states must adopt new election-security measures to receive federal funding. Mullin said DHS would comb through voter rolls in search of noncitizens, turning funding into leverage in a fight that reaches far beyond a single data request and into the basic question of whether Washington can condition election money on state cooperation.

That leverage matters because several federal election programs still underpin state and local work. The U.S. Election Assistance Commission, created by Congress in 2002, administers Help America Vote Act grants, develops best practices and guidelines for state election agencies, oversees a national voting system certification program, and administers the National Voter Registration form. Those functions give states money, standards and infrastructure they rely on as they prepare voting systems and election offices for upcoming contests.

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The broader Trump administration push has already widened the conflict. The Brennan Center for Justice said the administration is pressing state officials to provide sensitive information about voters, and its tracker says the Justice Department has demanded voter files from at least 27 states. Brennan Center reporting says resistance has been bipartisan and widespread, with both Republican and Democratic officials pushing back against federal demands for voter data.

That resistance has also moved into court. Democracy Forward filed suit on June 25 against the Justice Department over the collection of state voter files. On April 21, the ACLU of D.C. said Common Cause and four individual members sued DOJ to block creation of what they described as a national voter database to surveil and purge voters.

Photo by Edmond Dantès

State resistance has been visible in the field. Capitol News Illinois reported on July 8 that Illinois declined to give sensitive voter data to DOJ, and some GOP-led states have done the same. As the midterms draw closer, the administration’s use of funding threats and law-enforcement pressure raises the stakes for states that need federal support to keep election systems ready while defending control over their own voter rolls.