DHS watchdog launches reviews of ICE detainee deaths and detention standards

DHS’s watchdog opened two ICE reviews, including one on detainee deaths after fiscal-year deaths rose every year since 2022.

The Department of Homeland Security’s watchdog opened two new reviews Thursday into U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s handling of detained migrants, including one focused on detainee deaths. The Office of Inspector General said the work is part of its 2026 unannounced inspections of ICE detention facilities, with the goal of checking compliance with select standards at places used to hold or house detainees.

The death review was triggered by a troubling pattern inside the detention system: the inspector general said ICE detainee deaths have increased in each fiscal year since 2022. That makes the new probe more than a routine inspection. It points directly at how ICE tracks medical care, supervision and facility-level safeguards when people are held in custody.

The second review is aimed at detention standards, the rules that govern conditions inside ICE facilities. Those inspections matter because they can expose whether facilities are meeting baseline requirements on safety, health and daily operations, and whether failures are isolated or systemic across the detention network.

AI-generated illustration

The watchdog is doing this work while also trying to keep its broader oversight schedule moving. Its public reporting page says routine and regular reporting may be delayed because the office suffered a lapse in appropriation for roughly 60% of fiscal 2026. Even so, the office has kept issuing detention-related inspections this year, including a May 28 unannounced inspection of the ICE Washington Field Office Holding Facility in Chantilly, Virginia, and a June 2 inspection of Winn Correctional Center in Louisiana.

The office’s February 5 press release, Oversight Reviews of DHS Immigration Enforcement Programs and Operations, shows the inspector general has been pursuing broader immigration-enforcement oversight alongside the detention work. That includes a 2024 summary of unannounced ICE inspections conducted from fiscal 2020 through 2023, along with earlier reports on detention standards, detainee deaths and facility oversight.

Those past reviews matter because they show the current probes are not starting from scratch. They extend a long federal record of questioning how ICE protects the health, safety and rights of people in custody, and they add fresh scrutiny at a time when the agency’s detention system is already under pressure to explain rising deaths and uneven standards across facilities.