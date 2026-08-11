Diageo challenges India rum ban, cites lack of due process

Diageo is fighting India’s rum ban in Maharashtra, saying officials acted without notice or fairness. The case lands amid a broader crackdown on liquor labels and flavouring claims.

Diageo challenged India’s ban on its McDowell’s No. 1 Celebration Matured XXX Rum, saying authorities moved without due process. United Spirits, Diageo’s India unit, said the prohibition lacked proper legal procedure, notice and transparency, and described the order as “premature, prejudicial.”

The dispute has centered on Maharashtra, where United Spirits is contesting the government’s ban on the popular rum brand. The company says the action was imposed before the usual legal steps were followed, turning a product fight into a test of how regulators handle enforcement in one of India’s biggest consumer markets.

The rum case followed a wider crackdown by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India on liquor products using flavouring to mimic age. On Aug. 2, the regulator barred some whisky and rum products made by United Spirits and Inbrew Beverages, saying they used artificial flavouring instead of proper ageing and ingredients to achieve their taste and aroma. Two days later, FSSAI issued notices to Diageo, Inbrew and others over flavouring norms violations.

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The enforcement drive widened further when FSSAI banned multiple liquor brands, including select Old Monk rum variants, McDowell’s No. 1 Rum and Bagpiper Deluxe Whisky. In the Old Monk case, the regulator said the variants were barred because they relied on artificial flavours rather than proper ageing methods. That left Diageo facing pressure on more than one front in India’s alcohol market.

The stakes are larger than a single rum label. India’s spirits business is tightly regulated by state excise rules, public-health concerns and local politics, and companies can face immediate losses when products are pulled from shelves or held up in distribution. Diageo also faced another warning on Aug. 8, when India said its whisky claim of being “matured in American oak casks” was misleading, and officials seized thousands of Diageo whisky and vodka bottles in a food-safety crackdown on Aug. 10.

Photo by Valentin Ivantsov

For multinational drink makers, the sequence has sharpened concerns about how quickly local authorities can move and how clearly they must explain their actions. If United Spirits succeeds in overturning the rum ban, it could force regulators to tighten their procedures. If it fails, the case will strengthen the hand of state authorities in a market where compliance, labelling and product claims can shift fast.