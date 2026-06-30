Diallo stunner helps Ivory Coast reach World Cup knockout stage

Amad Diallo’s equaliser against Norway gave Ivory Coast momentum in Dallas after his 90th-minute winner over Ecuador had already carried them through Group E.

Amad Diallo bent a contender for goal of the tournament past Norway to pull Côte d'Ivoire level in Dallas, a strike that did more than light up the Round of 32. It extended a pattern that has turned the Manchester United forward into the face of Ivory Coast’s surge, with one late goal already having carried the Elephants through the group stage.

FIFA listed the tie against Norway at Dallas Stadium on Tuesday, 30 June, with kickoff set for 12:00 local time in Dallas, 17:00 in Yamoussoukro and 19:00 in Oslo. Côte d'Ivoire arrived there after finishing second in Group E with wins over Ecuador and Curaçao, and the place in the knockout stage marked the country’s first progress beyond the group round in its fourth appearance at the World Cup finals.

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Diallo’s equaliser against Norway carried added weight because it followed another decisive intervention only two weeks earlier. FIFA’s match centre recorded him scoring in the 90th minute to beat Ecuador 1-0 on 14 June 2026, a match in which Côte d'Ivoire produced 15 attempts, put four on target and converted once. The finish against Ecuador was enough to decide the game; the strike against Norway showed he had become the player most likely to shift the emotional and tactical balance when the margins were tightest.

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Emerse Fae named Diallo in Côte d'Ivoire’s 26-man squad on 15 May 2026, and FIFA said that selection marked the Elephants’ return to the finals after a 12-year wait. That squad formed part of a tournament-wide field of 1,248 players from 48 nations, confirmed in final lists on 2 June 2026, but Diallo’s two late goals have given Côte d'Ivoire something far more immediate than a statistical footnote. Joined by Manchester United from Atalanta in January 2021, he has supplied the decisive moments that have turned a resurgent campaign into a knockout-stage breakthrough.