Diallo's late goal gives Ivory Coast winning start at World Cup

Diallo’s 90th-minute finish beat Ecuador 1-0 and gave Ivory Coast an opening message to Germany and Curacao in Group E.

Amad Diallo’s 90th-minute strike gave Ivory Coast a 1-0 win over Ecuador in Philadelphia and did more than collect three points. The Manchester United forward came off the bench to finish a move started by Wilfried Singo on the right, turning a tight Group E opener into an early statement from a side that returned to the World Cup after 12 years away.

Diallo framed the result as only the start, and Ivory Coast’s performance backed up that message. The late winner showed a team willing to wait for the decisive moment rather than force the game, a useful trait in a group that also includes Germany and Curacao. For Ivory Coast, the victory mattered because it established a foothold in the section before the pressure rises against stronger opposition and before the race for the knockout rounds tightens.

The match was far closer than the scoreline suggested. Ecuador created clear chances and hit the crossbar twice in the first half, twice coming within inches of changing the rhythm of the game before Ivory Coast settled into a more dangerous counter-attacking shape. For much of the evening, the contest looked headed for a scoreless draw, which would have left both teams with a cautious opening point and preserved the tournament’s first 0-0. Diallo’s finish prevented that and gave Ivory Coast a result built on patience and precision.

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The broader significance lies in what comes next. Germany, a four-time world champion, remains the most established force in Group E, while Curacao arrived as a World Cup debutant and one of the tournament’s most improbable entrants. That ordering makes Ivory Coast’s opening win more than a one-off success: it gives the Ivorians a chance to challenge the group’s presumed hierarchy rather than chase it.

Ivory Coast next faces Germany on June 20 and Curacao on June 25, and those matches will test whether Diallo’s late goal was the beginning of a genuine push or simply an ideal opening night. For now, the Ivorians have a result that strengthens their path and announces them as a team intent on making its return count.