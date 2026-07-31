Diane Abbott apologises for past comments, receives formal warning from Labour

Diane Abbott was readmitted to Labour after apologising for past racism comments, but the party still issued her a formal warning.

Diane Abbott has been readmitted to Labour after apologising for past comments, but her return came with a formal warning that keeps the party’s disciplinary judgment in focus. The decision puts one of Labour’s most prominent veterans back on the parliamentary benches while underscoring how carefully Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership is trying to manage racism complaints and party discipline.

Abbott, the Labour MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington, was suspended in July 2025 after repeating comments about racism for which she had previously apologised. LabourList said the suspension followed her statement that she did not regret those remarks, a position that sharpened the dispute and turned it into more than a personal controversy. At that point, Sky News said Abbott had become the fifth Labour MP suspended by Starmer, alongside Rachael Maskell, Brian Leishman, Chris Hinchliff and Neil Duncan-Jordan.

The case later moved through an internal investigation and an independent process. Abbott and fellow suspended MP Joani Reid were then let back into Labour, with a Labour spokesperson saying both women had apologised and would also be readmitted into the parliamentary party. That step matters because readmission into the parliamentary party means Abbott can sit as a Labour MP again, restoring the whip after a period in which her status inside Westminster was in doubt.

The formal warning gives the readmission a narrower meaning than a full rehabilitation. Abbott is back inside the party, but Labour has still marked the case as a breach serious enough to require a warning rather than a clean reset. For Starmer, the handling of Abbott adds to the party’s wider effort to show consistency in how it treats racism complaints, even when the case involves a veteran figure with long-standing standing on Labour’s left.

That tension has made Abbott’s treatment politically sensitive beyond her own seat. Her suspension and return became part of a broader argument about Labour discipline, internal unity and whether the leadership applies the same standards across high-profile MPs and newer critics.