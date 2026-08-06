Diarra Kilpatrick teases new season of Diarra from Detroit on CBS Mornings

Diarra Kilpatrick previewed season two of Diarra from Detroit on CBS Mornings as Paramount+ rolled out eight new episodes and a Detroit mystery that escalates fast.

Diarra Kilpatrick used CBS Mornings to preview the return of Diarra from Detroit after Paramount+ launched season two globally on July 29. The new run has eight episodes total, with two available at launch and one new episode arriving each Wednesday through Sept. 9.

Paramount+ is leaning into the series as a mystery-comedy built around a sharply local point of view. Press materials described Diarra from Detroit as critically acclaimed and identified Kilpatrick as the creator, star and executive producer, a combination that gives her unusual control over how Detroit is portrayed on screen.

The season two trailer released July 9 set up a story that begins with a furniture recovery mission and quickly spins into a triple-homicide investigation, a citywide treasure hunt and another trip into Detroit’s criminal underbelly. In the new season, Diarra Brickland is trying unsuccessfully to have a hot girl summer while getting pulled into another dangerous Detroit mystery, keeping the city itself at the center of the action.

That Detroit focus has helped the show stand out in streaming’s crowded crime-comedy field. The series is set in Detroit, draws on Kilpatrick’s own Detroit upbringing and keeps that local identity even as production moved from New Jersey to Atlanta for season two. The shift in filming location did not change the show’s on-screen geography, which remains tightly tied to Detroit’s neighborhoods, rhythms and sense of place.

The move also highlights why region-specific storytelling continues to travel. Platforms are treating local detail as a feature, not a limitation, and Diarra from Detroit is built on that idea: a Black Midwestern perspective, shaped by Kilpatrick’s authorship, translated into a national streaming release. CBS Mornings gave Kilpatrick a broadcast platform just as Paramount+ pushed the new season to a broad audience, underscoring how streaming series can turn a deeply specific city story into a wider cultural draw.