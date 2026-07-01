Diarra strikes as Senegal stun Belgium in World Cup opener

Habib Diarra finished a rebound in the 25th minute, after a long Senegal move and Ismaïla Sarr’s header hit the post, to put Belgium under pressure in Seattle.

Habib Diarra put Senegal ahead in the 25th minute against Belgium at Seattle Stadium, turning a patient attacking sequence into a 1-0 lead in the Round of 32. ESPN’s match feed recorded Senegal in front at the half, and the goal came on a play that captured the rhythm Senegal wanted from the opening whistle.

The move began with sustained possession, a long spell of quick passing that pulled Belgium out of shape before Sadio Mané slipped the ball to Ismaïla Sarr. Sarr’s header beat the Belgian defense but crashed off the post, and Diarra reacted first in the area to push in the rebound. It was the kind of finish that rewarded Senegal’s discipline twice over, first for keeping the attack alive and then for arriving with numbers when the chance broke loose.

The sequence also underlined how much balance Senegal brought into the match. Diarra is listed by FIFA as part of Senegal’s World Cup squad, alongside Mané, Sarr, Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy, a core that gave the team experience through every line. In a tournament that FIFA says is the 23rd edition of the World Cup, with 48 teams and 104 matches spread across Canada, Mexico and the United States, Senegal’s first-half goal showed a side capable of matching a heavyweight opponent through structure as much as individual talent.

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For Senegal, the moment was more than a single break in a tight game. The buildup showed sustained possession, the final ball came from Mané, the aerial threat came from Sarr, and the finish came from Diarra’s second-ball awareness. Against Belgium in a World Cup knockout match in Seattle, that combination suggested a team playing with cohesion and purpose, not just reacting to the occasion.