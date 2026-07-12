Dibu Martínez fires up Argentina with emotional pregame tunnel speech

Dibu Martínez rallied Argentina in the tunnel with a “con el corazón hoy” speech before the World Cup quarterfinal against Switzerland in Kansas City.

Emiliano Martínez stopped in the tunnel, with Argentina already lined up and ready to walk out, and lifted his teammates with a short, blunt message: “con el corazón hoy.” The scene came just before Argentina faced Switzerland in the World Cup quarterfinal at Kansas City Stadium, where FIFA set kickoff for 20:00 local time, 22:00 in Buenos Aires and 03:00 in Bern.

The timing and the setting sharpened the pressure around the moment. Argentina arrived as the reigning world champion, carrying the standard of its 2022 title into another elimination match, while Switzerland had earned its place in the last eight by beating Colombia 4-3 on penalties after a scoreless draw in Vancouver. In a knockout round where one save, one set piece or one missed kick can decide everything, Martínez chose the tunnel as the place to settle nerves and demand intensity.

That message fits the role the goalkeeper has built inside Lionel Scaloni’s squad. Martínez has become more than a starter in goal; he has turned himself into one of the team’s loudest emotional presences, especially when the margins shrink and the game becomes a test of nerve as much as skill. Argentina’s structure remained close to the familiar core Scaloni had used in earlier rounds, with Leandro Paredes among the names in the buildup, a sign that the team was leaning on continuity as much as inspiration.

Chensiyuan via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The speech spread quickly once it surfaced, first through Telemundo Deportes and TyC Sports and then through Argentine outlets such as TN, La Voz and MinutoUno. That reach mattered because the clip captured a familiar Argentina pattern under pressure: Lionel Messi and the established core provide the technical standard, but Martínez supplies the emotional charge that can change the mood in seconds. In the tunnel, before the first whistle, that edge was already visible.