Dietitians Choose Olive Oil as Healthiest Cooking Option

Four dietitians unanimously selected olive oil as the healthiest cooking oil, citing its nutritional benefits and versatility. Here’s what makes it their top pick.

Olive oil has earned a resounding endorsement from nutrition experts, as four registered dietitians interviewed by Real Simple unanimously selected it as their healthiest cooking oil. This consensus highlights olive oil’s unique nutritional composition, culinary versatility, and role in supporting long-term heart health.

Why Olive Oil Stands Out

According to dietitians consulted by Real Simple, olive oil’s health advantages stem from its rich content of monounsaturated fats, which can help reduce LDL ("bad") cholesterol and maintain HDL ("good") cholesterol levels. This fat profile distinguishes olive oil from other commonly used options, such as butter or coconut oil, which are higher in saturated fats and less favorable for cardiovascular health.

Data from the USDA FoodData Central shows that extra virgin olive oil contains about 73% monounsaturated fat, with low levels of saturated and polyunsaturated fats. These numbers make olive oil a leading choice for those seeking to incorporate healthy fats into their diet. Additionally, it is a natural source of vitamin E and antioxidants, compounds that may help combat inflammation and oxidative stress in the body.

Backed by Research and Official Guidance

The American Heart Association recommends olive oil as a heart-healthy alternative to saturated fat-rich oils and animal fats. Peer-reviewed research, including a systematic review on the health effects of olive oil, has linked its consumption to lower risks of cardiovascular disease, improved cholesterol profiles, and even reduced markers of inflammation. The FDA has also issued qualified health claims acknowledging that replacing saturated fats with olive oil in the diet may reduce the risk of coronary heart disease, provided it replaces unhealthy fats rather than simply adding more calories.

Making the Most of Olive Oil in the Kitchen

Experts highlighted olive oil’s versatility, noting it can be used for sautéing, roasting, dressing salads, or simply drizzling over finished dishes. While extra virgin olive oil has a moderate smoke point—typically between 350°F and 410°F—making it suitable for many but not all high-heat applications, its flavor and nutrient content make it a staple in healthy cooking.

Monounsaturated fat: About 73% of total fat content

About 73% of total fat content Vitamin E: Provides antioxidant properties

Provides antioxidant properties Polyphenols: Naturally occurring plant compounds with potential health benefits

Naturally occurring plant compounds with potential health benefits Moderate smoke point: Suitable for sautéing, roasting, and salad dressings

For those seeking alternatives, the dietitians noted that other oils—like canola or avocado oil—also offer beneficial fat profiles, but olive oil’s combination of nutrition, flavor, and research-backed heart benefits keeps it at the top of their list. The Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health provides an in-depth explainer on different types of fats and their effects on health, reinforcing olive oil’s positive profile among dietary fats.

Global Popularity and Accessibility

Olive oil’s reputation as a healthy staple is reflected in its global popularity. According to Statista’s data on global vegetable oil consumption, olive oil remains a preferred choice in Mediterranean countries, where rates of heart disease are comparatively low, and its consumption is growing worldwide as more consumers become aware of its benefits.

Final Thoughts

With unanimous support from dietitians and strong backing from scientific research and health organizations, olive oil stands out as the healthiest everyday cooking oil. For those aiming to improve heart health or simply make better choices in the kitchen, olive oil’s nutritional profile and versatility make it a reliable option to keep on hand.