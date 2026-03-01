Dietitians Pick Best Fruits for Digestion and Blood Sugar

Dietitians highlight prunes and blueberries as standout fruits for digestive health and blood sugar control. Learn what makes these fruits so effective.

For those seeking natural ways to support digestive health and manage blood sugar, dietitians have singled out two fruits as top choices: prunes for improved regularity and blueberries for blood sugar control. Both fruits bring unique health benefits, backed by research and expert analysis.

Why Prunes Are the Go-To Fruit for Digestion

When it comes to supporting regularity and alleviating constipation, prunes consistently top dietitians’ lists. Prunes, also known as dried plums, are rich in dietary fiber, containing about 7 grams of fiber per 100 grams. This fiber is a mix of soluble and insoluble types, which helps add bulk and moisture to stool, promoting easier passage and more regular bowel movements.

Prunes contain natural sorbitol, a sugar alcohol that draws water into the colon, further aiding digestion.

According to a randomized controlled trial, prunes were significantly more effective than psyllium (a common fiber supplement) in increasing stool frequency and improving consistency. Data from Table 2 of the study show that participants eating prunes experienced more frequent, softer stools.

The FDA recognizes dietary fiber from fruits like prunes as beneficial for digestive health.

Prunes are also convenient and shelf-stable, making them an easy addition to breakfast or snacks. While they are naturally sweet, their sugar is balanced by fiber, which slows absorption and minimizes spikes in blood sugar.

Blueberries: A Smart Choice for Blood Sugar Control

Dietitians recommend blueberries as a top fruit for those looking to support healthy blood sugar levels. Blueberries are low on the glycemic index and contain a unique blend of antioxidants, vitamins, and fiber.

Blueberries provide around 2.4 grams of fiber per cup, which helps slow the absorption of sugars.

They are rich in anthocyanins—antioxidants that research has linked to improved insulin sensitivity and reduced risk of type 2 diabetes.

Anecdotal reports, like a recent experiment where an individual ate blueberries daily for two weeks, found steady blood sugar levels and improved energy.

The CDC notes that choosing fruit with natural sugars and fiber, like blueberries, is preferable to highly processed snacks with added sugars.

Blueberries are also versatile, working well in smoothies, oatmeal, or eaten fresh. Their fiber and nutrient content support gut health and heart health, making them a holistic choice for wellness.

Expert Perspective: Fiber, Prebiotics, and the Microbiome

Both prunes and blueberries offer important benefits for the gut microbiome. Dietary fiber acts as a prebiotic, nourishing beneficial gut bacteria, which in turn produce short-chain fatty acids that support digestive and metabolic health. According to a peer-reviewed analysis, fruits high in fiber can enhance gut microbial diversity and regularity.

How to Include Prunes and Blueberries in Your Diet

Add chopped prunes to oatmeal, yogurt, or salads for extra fiber.

Blend blueberries into smoothies or sprinkle them over cereal for a sweet, antioxidant-rich topping.

Remember portion sizes: a serving of prunes is typically 4-5 pieces, while a serving of blueberries is about 1/2 to 1 cup.

While both fruits are nutrient-dense, it’s important to enjoy them as part of a varied diet rich in whole foods, lean proteins, and healthy fats.

Conclusion

Dietitians consistently recommend prunes for digestive regularity and blueberries for healthy blood sugar management. Each fruit delivers unique benefits, but both are supported by research and expert consensus. Adding these fruits to your daily routine can be a simple, delicious step toward better gut and metabolic health.