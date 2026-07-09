Digne says France ready for Morocco rematch in World Cup quarterfinals

Lucas Digne said France are ready for a tense Morocco rematch in Boston, where a semifinal repeat of 2022 carries far more than pedigree.

Lucas Digne said France were ready and recovered for a quarterfinal meeting with Morocco, and he framed the game as far more than a routine favorite's assignment. The defender pointed to Morocco’s intensity and described the side as “muy completa,” signaling that France expect a demanding test when the teams meet at Boston Stadium on Thursday, July 9, at 16:00 local time, 22:00 in Paris and 21:00 in Rabat.

The matchup brings back the 2022 World Cup semifinal in Qatar, when France won 2-0 at Al Bayt Stadium, but the memory that still hangs over the fixture is Morocco’s place in history. That run made Morocco the first African team to reach a World Cup semifinal, and it remains the benchmark for Walid Regragui’s program and the challenge Mohamed Ouahbi’s side now carries into Boston.

France arrived in the last eight with clean results across the tournament and with Kylian Mbappé driving the attack. France beat Senegal 3-1, Iraq 3-0 and Norway 4-1 in the group stage, then moved past Sweden 3-0 in the round of 16 and Paraguay 1-0 in the round of 16 thanks to Mbappé’s penalty. The strike was Mbappé’s seventh goal of the 2026 World Cup, and FIFA said it took his knockout-stage total to 11, extending the record.

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Morocco have matched that momentum with a path built on resilience and control. They drew 1-1 with Brazil, beat Scotland 1-0 and Haiti 4-2 in the group phase, then eliminated the Netherlands on penalties after a 1-1 draw before beating Canada 3-0 in the round of 16. Ismael Saibari has been one of Morocco’s standout players with three goals, giving Ouahbi another attacker capable of changing the match in one sequence.

FIFA has highlighted a larger milestone for France as well: a win would make them only the second European nation to reach three consecutive World Cup finals. That target gives the match added weight, but France’s caution toward Morocco may matter more than pedigree in a game shaped by a rematch, a record chase and a team that has already proved it can push past expectation.