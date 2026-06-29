Director Carl Rinsch sentenced to 30 months in Netflix fraud case

Carl Erik Rinsch got 30 months after Netflix paid about $55 million for a sci-fi series that never finished, while prosecutors said he blew $11 million on cars and bets.

A federal judge in Manhattan sentenced director Carl Erik Rinsch to 30 months in prison after finding he had siphoned $11 million from Netflix for a science-fiction series that never made it to the screen. U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff also ordered Rinsch to pay $11 million in forfeiture and a $700 special assessment, far below the five-year term prosecutors had sought.

The case centered on White Horse, later also referred to as Conquest, a project Rinsch had partially completed before Netflix agreed in 2018 to pay for existing episodes and finance the rest. Between 2018 and 2019, Netflix paid about $44 million for the production. Then, after Rinsch demanded more money in late 2019 and early 2020, the company transferred another $11 million on or about March 6, 2020, to a company he controlled, prosecutors said.

Instead of finishing the show, prosecutors said, Rinsch quickly moved the money through multiple bank accounts into a personal brokerage account and used it for speculative stock and cryptocurrency trading. They said he lost more than half of the $11 million in less than two months. At sentencing, Rakoff pointed to the scale of the spending, including the purchase of five Rolls-Royces that were not in Rinsch’s own name and $638,000 spent on two mattresses.

The sentence closed a case that a federal jury in New York decided in December 2025 after a one-week trial. Rinsch was convicted of wire fraud and money laundering, charges that turned a troubled prestige-TV deal into a broader warning about the streaming era’s weak oversight and willingness to keep funding projects long after budgets have become opaque.

Rinsch, who is best known for directing the 2013 film 47 Ronin, had told Netflix he needed the extra money to complete the series. But the evidence at trial showed a different use for the cash, prosecutors said: luxury purchases, reckless trading and a rapid collapse of the funds meant for production. Netflix had no public comment on the sentence.

Keanu Reeves, who starred with Rinsch in 47 Ronin, wrote to the court asking for leniency and said he had tried to help Rinsch in 2019 through an intervention and professional mental health care. The defense argued that Rinsch had been dealing with mental health issues, but Rakoff imposed the prison term anyway, ending a case that exposed how much faith streaming giants can place in expensive bets with little public accountability.