Dish files Chapter 11 bankruptcy as wireless sale delays bite

Dish TV and Sling keep running as Dish DBS enters Chapter 11, while a delayed $23 billion spectrum sale and a $2 billion bond maturity force the wireless wind-down.

Dish TV and Sling TV subscribers are not facing an immediate shutdown, even as Dish DBS Corporation and certain subsidiaries, including Dish Wireless L.L.C. and its subsidiaries, filed for Chapter 11 protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division, on June 30. The prepackaged restructuring is meant to keep the core pay-TV brands operating while EchoStar works through a debt load that has become harder to carry and a wireless business that is being unwound.

The filing was driven in part by Dish DBS’s inability to repay $2 billion in 7.75% senior secured notes due July 1. EchoStar said the restructuring plan had the backing of creditors holding more than 82% of Dish DBS’s roughly $10 billion in outstanding debt, support that gives the company a stronger path through the court process than a contested bankruptcy would have offered. The plan also follows a restructuring support agreement announced on March 19.

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The biggest strategic change is the formal wind-down of Dish Wireless’s facilities-based 5G network buildout. EchoStar said unforeseen delays slowed the sale of $23 billion worth of 5G spectrum to AT&T, leaving the company with a wireless venture that no longer fits its balance sheet or timetable. The Chapter 11 process is intended to let Dish Wireless unwind without disrupting operations or customers, while Dish TV and Sling TV continue to serve subscribers during the restructuring.

The case lands at a fragile moment for the old television bundle. Dish has spent years fighting subscriber losses and pressure from a failed effort to create a larger pay-TV combination with DirecTV, while also trying to monetize spectrum assets to reduce debt. The bankruptcy makes that stress visible in court, but it also draws a clearer line between the satellite-TV brands that still have active customers and the wireless business that never reached the scale Dish hoped for.

Source: reuters.com

EchoStar changed its stock ticker from SATS to ECHO on June 22, a small but clear sign of how far the company has moved from the original Dish identity. EchoStar said the restructuring is designed to pay down debt early and preserve strategic flexibility for future initiatives, even as the company keeps its remaining consumer services open and pushes ahead with the transition away from Dish Wireless.