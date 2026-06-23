Disney keeps Toy Story 5 theater-only release despite huge opening

Toy Story 5 opened to $312 million worldwide, but Disney still has not set a streaming date, signaling how prized theatrical windows remain for franchise films.

Disney is keeping Toy Story 5 locked in theaters after a massive launch that gave Pixar its biggest box office jolt in years. The animated sequel opened on June 19 with a PG rating, a 1 hour 42 minute runtime and a theatrical-only rollout, and Disney’s own movie page framed it as “NOW PLAYING ONLY IN THEATERS.”

That strategy looks increasingly deliberate after the film posted the biggest opening weekend of 2026. Disney said Toy Story 5 reached an estimated $312 million worldwide in its debut, including $160 million domestically and $152 million overseas. Box Office Mojo put the North American opening at $159,677,837 from 4,425 theaters, while Variety reported $17.5 million in previews, the best preview performance of the year. The movie also carries a 94% Rotten Tomatoes score and an A CinemaScore, giving Disney both commercial momentum and strong audience approval as it decides how long to hold the film back from home viewing.

Baycrest via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.5)

The choice matters because Toy Story 5 is more than another franchise sequel. It is the first Toy Story film since Toy Story 4 in 2019, and Disney has spent months casting it as a 30-year milestone for the brand that began in 1995 with the original Toy Story, the first computer-generated feature that helped redefine animation. Andrew Stanton led the film with McKenna Harris co-directing and Jessica Choi producing, while Tom Hanks, Tim Allen and Joan Cusack returned alongside Greta Lee as the new character Lilypad. The story’s “Toy meets Tech” premise, with Bonnie fixated on a tablet, gives Disney a fresh hook for a property that still carries enormous nostalgia value.

That combination of scale and brand power helps explain why Disney is protecting the theatrical window instead of rushing to PVOD or streaming. With a reported $250 million budget before marketing, the movie has to work across multiple revenue streams, not just one weekend of ticket sales. A long theatrical run can still support premium family titles, strengthen later digital sales, and feed Disney+ with a title that arrives after its box office peak instead of undercutting it.

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Disney also used the release as a wider corporate event, folding it into a “Disney Blockbuster Summer” campaign and a social-impact push that reached more than 400 children’s hospitals in the United States, including over 300 U.S. hospitals specifically, plus visits across nine European countries. In an era when even marquee franchises no longer follow a single release playbook, Toy Story 5 shows Disney still believes the big-screen first remains the safest way to maximize value, prestige and reach.