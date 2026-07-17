Disney+ orders pilot for Mickey Mouse Club reboot with new cast

Disney+ has ordered a pilot for a Mickey Mouse Club reboot, with Hudson Stone, Casey Trotter and Brooklynn Pitts named in the new cast. The project is being built with Fulwell Entertainment.

Disney+ has ordered a pilot for a reboot of The Mickey Mouse Club, bringing back one of Disney’s most recognizable youth brands with Hudson Stone, Casey Trotter and Brooklynn Pitts named among the new Mouseketeers. The project is being developed with Fulwell Entertainment, extending a franchise that first aired in the 1950s and returned in the 1970s.

The move fits a wider studio playbook: revive a title parents already know, then package it for children who may have no memory of the original. The Mickey Mouse Club still carries cultural value because it is tied to the early careers of Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, and Disney is leaning on that history as it refreshes the property for Disney+.

That logic helps explain why legacy youth brands keep cycling back into Disney’s strategy. The company previously revived the concept with Club Mickey Mouse in 2017 as a social-media-based series, showing that the format can be adapted to the platforms where younger viewers actually spend time. A pilot also gives Disney room to test whether the club format can balance nostalgia for parents with enough novelty to feel current to kids.

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The franchise has also remained useful across Disney’s broader promotional machine. In 2016, Mickey Mouse visited the ABC News set in New York City for a birthday celebration and premiered the music video What We Got on Good Morning America, underscoring how the character and his world continue to move across Disney’s television and streaming properties. That kind of cross-promotion is central to the business case for a reboot: the brand can still generate attention before a new cast ever reaches the screen.

For Disney+, the appeal is less about retelling the old show than about attaching a familiar name to a fresh pipeline of performers. By introducing Hudson Stone, Casey Trotter and Brooklynn Pitts as the next generation of Mouseketeers, Disney is betting that recognition from the parents in the room can help sell a format built for children who are meeting The Mickey Mouse Club for the first time.