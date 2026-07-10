Disney Plus reportedly considers a free ad-supported streaming tier

Disney is weighing a free ad-supported Disney+ tier as free streamers take 18.7% of U.S. TV watch time, pressuring paid bundles.

Adam Smith, Disney's chief product and technology officer, raised the idea of a free streaming tier for Disney+ during a company town hall on Thursday. The plan is still being explored, and Smith did not give a timeline or say which movies or shows would be included. The discussion lands as Disney tries to balance higher-priced bundles, ad sales, and an audience that is moving steadily toward free, ad-supported viewing.

Disney+ and Hulu currently cost $11.99 a month with ads or $17.99 without, while adding ESPN pushes the bundle to $35.99 with ads or $44.99 without. That pricing puts Disney in a sharper contest with YouTube, Tubi, The Roku Channel and Pluto TV, where viewers can watch without paying a subscription fee. A free Disney+ tier would not just widen the funnel for new viewers, it would also give Disney more inventory to sell to advertisers at a time when ad-supported streaming is already drawing a larger share of living-room attention.

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Nielsen's monthly TV usage data shows the three largest free streamers accounted for 18.7% of U.S. TV watch time in April 2026, up from 16.8% a year earlier and 12.7% in April 2024. Streaming as a whole surpassed broadcast and cable combined in May 2025, reaching 44.8% of all U.S. TV viewing. That shift has made no-cost video a central part of the market, not a fringe option, and it helps explain why Disney would consider loosening the paywall around at least part of its catalog.

Source: drlifestyle.pl

Disney's own financial results also point in that direction. In its fiscal first quarter of 2026, the company said SVOD revenue rose 11% year over year and streaming operating income climbed to $450 million, while segment advertising revenue fell 6%. Around the same time, Disney stopped publicly disclosing Disney+ and Hulu subscriber totals, which leaves watch time, ad demand and bundle uptake as more important signals of whether the streaming business is still expanding.

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Chief executive Josh D'Amaro has said Disney wants a more connected consumer experience with Disney+ at the center, and the company has been experimenting with short-form and vertical video across its apps. A free tier would fit that broader push, but it would also underscore a hard reality for the streaming industry: price hikes and premium bundles can only go so far when more of the audience is spending time on free platforms that are already winning in scale.