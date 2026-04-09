Disney to Lay Off 1,000 Employees Under New CEO

Disney will cut up to 1,000 jobs as new CEO Josh D’Amaro launches his first major restructuring, reflecting ongoing cost-cutting efforts at the entertainment giant.

The Walt Disney Company is set to eliminate up to 1,000 jobs in its first round of workforce reductions under newly appointed CEO Josh D’Amaro, according to reporting from the Wall Street Journal and Deadline. The move marks a significant step as D’Amaro, who recently took the helm, begins to reshape the entertainment conglomerate amid ongoing industry and economic pressures.

Layoffs Mark First Major Move for D’Amaro

The planned layoffs, which will impact employees across various divisions, are the first major action taken by D’Amaro since his promotion to chief executive. Sources familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal that the company is aiming to streamline operations and reduce costs as part of a broader restructuring effort. While the exact timing and divisions affected were not detailed, this round of cuts is expected to be the start of a deeper review of Disney’s workforce and cost structure.

Disney’s Ongoing Cost-Cutting Initiatives

The move comes as Disney continues efforts to maintain profitability and adapt to shifting market dynamics. In recent years, the company has implemented several cost-cutting measures, including significant workforce reductions. In 2023, Disney announced plans to cut 7,000 jobs as part of a $5.5 billion savings initiative. The latest round of layoffs, though smaller in scale, indicates that leadership sees a continued need to optimize operations under challenging economic conditions.

Disney’s global workforce stood at 225,000 employees in 2023, according to Statista data.

The planned cuts represent less than 0.5% of Disney’s total workforce, but are seen as a signal of further potential changes to come.

According to Disney’s most recent annual report, personnel costs remain one of the company’s largest expenses, especially in its theme parks and media businesses.

Industry and Investor Context

The entertainment industry has faced persistent headwinds, including inflation, rising content costs, and post-pandemic audience shifts. Media companies such as Disney have responded with workforce reductions and restructuring to protect margins and redirect resources toward growth areas like streaming and technology.

For investors, the layoffs are viewed as a step toward improving profitability and aligning Disney’s cost base with its evolving business mix. The company’s SEC filings have highlighted ongoing reviews of business units and workforce needs as part of its strategic planning process.

What’s Next for Disney Employees

Details about which departments will be most affected have not been released. However, analysts expect the company will focus on non-core functions and administrative roles, in line with previous rounds of cuts. Disney has not yet issued a public statement outlining severance packages or support for impacted employees.

While the reduction is relatively modest in absolute terms, it is seen as a sign that D’Amaro’s leadership will prioritize efficiency and financial discipline. Further workforce adjustments may be considered as the company continues to monitor market conditions and internal performance.

Looking Ahead

As Disney navigates a competitive and fast-changing landscape, the latest layoffs underscore the pressure on legacy entertainment companies to adapt. Stakeholders will be watching closely to see how D’Amaro’s strategy unfolds—and whether additional measures will be needed to position Disney for long-term success in the digital age.