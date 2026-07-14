Disney's live-action Moana opens below expectations at box office

Disney's live-action Moana opened with $43.1 million domestically, far below $60 million to $65 million tracking, reviving doubts about the studio's remake machine.

Disney’s live-action Moana opened with $43,142,824 in U.S. and Canada, a result that landed well below the $60 million to $65 million domestic range the film had been tracking toward. The movie, directed by Thomas Kail and starring Dwayne Johnson as Maui and Catherine Lagaaia as Moana, also reached $95,142,824 worldwide in its first weekend.

The opening matters because it was not just a soft start for one title. Moana played in 3,827 North American theaters and still fell short of expectations for a property tied to one of Disney’s most durable modern animated brands. The production budget was reportedly $250 million before marketing, a level that puts added pressure on every weekend of the run.

Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko

The remake arrives with a built-in comparison that works against it. Disney’s 2016 animated Moana grossed about $684.3 million worldwide, while Moana 2 gave the franchise another major lift only recently. Against that backdrop, the live-action version’s debut looks less like a one-off disappointment than a test of whether audiences still see value in revisiting the same material with new packaging.

Anthony Quintano from Mount Laurel, United States via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

That question has already shadowed Disney’s remake slate this year. Snow White opened to $43 million domestically, while Lilo & Stitch opened to $146 million and went on to become 2025’s first Hollywood film to top $1 billion worldwide. The spread between those results suggests that brand recognition alone no longer guarantees a turnout, even for titles with deep familiarity and built-in name value.

Data visualization chart

The weak launch also comes as Disney has paused development on a live-action Tangled, intensifying scrutiny of the company’s remake strategy. Moana still finished No. 1 at the domestic box office for the weekend, but the size of the opening has sharpened the broader debate inside Hollywood about remake fatigue, audience confusion over what justifies a retread, and whether Disney can keep turning animated favorites into reliable theatrical events.