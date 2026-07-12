Disney's Moana remake stumbles with $43 million opening weekend

Disney’s live-action Moana opened to $43 million, well below projections and far under the bar set by earlier Disney remakes.

Disney’s live-action Moana opened to $43 million in 3,827 North American theaters, a weaker launch than the studio and tracking services had expected for one of its most recognizable brands. The film also collected $4.5 million in Thursday previews, but that early turnout did not carry through to the weekend.

The result immediately turned the movie into a test of Disney’s remake formula. Earlier tracking had pointed to a debut in the $60 million to $65 million range, while some softer estimates landed near $40 million. Instead, the film arrived with mixed critical response and an A- CinemaScore, a sign that audiences were warmer than the opening numbers suggested but not warm enough to produce a breakout.

Photo by Magda Ehlers

Disney positioned the release as a theatrical-only event, and the company’s own description cast it as a live-action reimagining of the Oscar-nominated animated adventure. Thomas Kail, making his feature debut, directed the film, which stars Catherine Lagaaia as Moana and brings back Dwayne Johnson as Maui. Jemaine Clement also returned to voice Tamatoa, part of Disney’s effort to lean on familiarity even as it reworked the property for a new audience.

The opening lands awkwardly against the scale of the original. The 2016 animated Moana grossed $248.7 million domestically and $684.3 million worldwide, giving the title a deep reservoir of brand recognition that did not translate into a major first weekend for the remake. The live-action version was also reported to carry a $250 million production budget, before global marketing costs, making the gap between expectation and reality more consequential for Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.

Anthony Quintano from Mount Laurel, United States via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

The comparison with Disney’s earlier live-action hits is even harsher. Box Office Mojo’s live-action reimaginings franchise page shows far bigger openings and final grosses for titles such as The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin. Against that backdrop, Moana suggests that name recognition alone may no longer be enough, especially in a market shaped by sequel fatigue, streaming habits and pressure for theatrical releases to feel like events.