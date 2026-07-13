DJI Mic 3 brings pro audio features to smartphone video creators
DJI’s Mic 3 adds 32-bit float recording, timecode and four-channel output as smartphone creators get pro audio in a $259 two-pack.
DJI’s Mic 3 extends the company’s creator audio line with up to four transmitters and eight receivers, dual-file 32-bit float internal recording and a 2-transmitter kit priced at $259 in the U.S. store. The 1-transmitter kit is listed at $169, while a 4-transmitter bundle with charging case sells for $427.
DJI officially announced Mic 3 on August 28, 2025, and pitched it as an ultralight mini wireless microphone for creators who shoot on phones and small cameras. The system adds integrated timecode, adaptive gain control, dual-band anti-interference, three voice tone presets and two-level noise cancelling. It also includes 32 GB of storage and up to 28 hours of operating time with the charging case.
The hardware sits at the center of a larger shift in creator production. Smartphone cameras now capture sharp video, but audio still makes the difference between a clip that looks casual and one that can run in a newsroom, on a brand channel or in a sales pitch. DJI’s design targets vloggers, interviewers, livestreamers and multi-person shoots, where clean dialogue matters as much as image quality and where a compact wireless kit can replace bulkier field gear.
Mic 3 also sharpens DJI’s own product ladder. DJI Mic 2 launched on January 17, 2024 with 250-meter range, intelligent noise cancelling and 32-bit float internal recording, while the lower-cost Mic Mini arrived later in 2024 as an ultralight entry-level option. DJI’s comparison page places Mic 3 at the top of the current Mic series, and a separate DJI Mic Series Camera Adapter for Sony’s MI shoe shows the ecosystem widening beyond phone-only use. For independent reporters, influencers and small businesses, that means a single wireless audio system can move from a one-person phone shoot to a four-mic interview setup without changing the core workflow.
Sources
- [1]theverge.com
- [2]dji.com
- [3]store.dji.com
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Mike Shaw
Veteran crime and justice reporter who has covered major trials, police investigations, and community safety issues for over fifteen years. Committed to holding power accountable while giving a voice to those affected.