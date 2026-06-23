DJI spin-off Amflow launches versatile TL Carbon e-bike for trails and errands

Amflow’s TL Carbon brings 125Nm and a 200kg load rating to a 22.6kg frame, aiming at trail riders, commuters and parents.

Amflow’s new TL Carbon tries to do the work of three bikes at once: a trail machine, a commuter and a family hauler. The DJI spin-off unveiled the all-terrain model in Shenzhen on June 23, pitching it as its first product outside the traditional eMTB category and claiming a total bike weight as low as 22.6kg.

The headline numbers are meant to make that ambition credible. Amflow says the TL Carbon’s Avinox M2 mid-drive delivers 125Nm of torque and up to 1,100W of peak power, while the full-carbon frame weighs 2.9kg. The bike comes standard with mudguards, a rear rack, pedals and integrated front and rear lights, and the rear rack uses the MIK-HD standard with approval for a child seat. That gives the TL Carbon a real utility case for riders who want one bike for mountain trails, daycare drop-offs and loaded touring.

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The platform is also unusually flexible. Amflow gives it 120mm of front travel and 105mm at the rear, a 67-degree head angle that can slacken to 66 degrees in a 29-inch setup, and support for 27.5-inch, 29-inch, mullet and reverse-mullet wheel configurations. That kind of adjustability broadens the bike’s appeal, but it also signals where the trade-off sits: the TL Carbon is built to be adaptable, not simple. It aims to bridge the gap between a mountain bike’s handling and the load-carrying duty of a more practical urban machine.

Price will decide how wide that bridge can be. The TL Carbon is set at €3,499 and Amflow says it will be available later in 2026. A 200kg maximum permissible system weight gives it the muscle for heavier riders, cargo and child transport, but it also places the bike firmly in premium territory. The model was already set for test rides at Eurobike 2026 in Frankfurt, a sign that Amflow wants buyers to see it not as a niche concept, but as a serious contender in the growing SUV-e-bike segment.

TaurusEmerald via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The launch also shows how quickly Amflow has moved since its 2024 debut with the PL eMTB line, which launched at Eurobike 2024 with 105Nm of torque and a claimed 0% to 75% charge in 1.5 hours. The TL Carbon extends that formula into commuting and family mobility, and the real test will be whether it can justify its premium price while replacing more than one bike in the garage.