Djokovic discusses longevity, U.S. Open goals and Serena Williams comeback

At 39, Novak Djokovic said younger rivals still "awaken a beast" in him as Serena Williams' comeback talk reshaped tennis's aging debate.

Novak Djokovic, 39, used a CBS Mornings appearance to talk about still competing at his age, the U.S. Open and Serena Williams’ return to the court. CBS News also aired a clip framed around Djokovic talking about aging in the sport and what he still wanted to accomplish, while another U.S. Open clip paired Djokovic with Coco Gauff as players looking to defend titles.

Djokovic’s comments landed in a sport where longevity has become a competitive weapon. Young players, he said, "awaken a beast" in him, a line that captures why the veteran stays locked into the demands of training, recovery and scheduling rather than treating age as a countdown.

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Williams has become the other central reference point in that conversation. Djokovic has called her return "truly inspirational" and a "gift" for fans of the sport, saying it should be celebrated regardless of results. Williams last played competitively at the 2022 U.S. Open, and talk around a comeback intensified after she re-entered tennis’s anti-doping pool last year.

Prateek Rungta via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

The overlap between Djokovic’s current push and Williams’ possible return shows how expectations around aging athletes have shifted across tennis. Djokovic’s age once would have marked the back end of a career; instead, he remains part of the U.S. Open title conversation, with CBS News placing him alongside Gauff in the frame of players trying to defend championships. Williams, even away from competition, still shapes the sport’s sense of what a late-career return can look like.