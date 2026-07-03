Djokovic equals Federer’s Wimbledon win record in tense four-set victory

Djokovic outlasted Arthur Rinderknech in three hours and one minute, drawing level with Federer at 105 Wimbledon men's singles wins and moving within one victory of the outright record.

Novak Djokovic edged Arthur Rinderknech 7-5, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (4) on Centre Court to equal Roger Federer’s Wimbledon men’s singles match-win record at 105. The seven-time champion will move into sole possession of the mark if he beats Roman Safiullin next.

Djokovic said on court that making history at Wimbledon was a “huge honour” and that he had been “quite stressed out” by a match he expected to be difficult. He added before the tournament that he had planned to peak at Wimbledon after shoulder injury issues reduced his preparation, and said grass gives him a “higher dose of confidence.” The 38-year-old has played only three tournaments since reaching the Australian Open final in January, yet he remains in position to chase an eighth Wimbledon title and a record-extending 25th Grand Slam singles crown.

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Rinderknech, the 25th seed and a 6ft 5in Frenchman, pushed Djokovic into a three-hour and one-minute fight with aggressive serving and volleying. He took the third set and twice threatened to seize momentum again, but Djokovic held firm through the fourth-set tie-break and finished the match point with a diving underhand volley at the net, leaving both men flat on the grass.

John Herlong via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Djokovic is tied with Federer’s 105-15 Wimbledon record. Federer won five consecutive titles from 2003 to 2007 and returned to the championship in 2017. Martina Navratilova still holds the overall Wimbledon match-wins record with 120.