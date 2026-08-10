Hundreds of Harry Potter fans pushed Greenlink to reroute a £430m cable after the planned line threatened Dobby’s beach memorial in Pembrokeshire.

Harry Potter fans forced a reroute of the £430m Greenlink power link between Ireland and Wales after the planned cable route threatened a memorial to Dobby the House Elf at Freshwater West beach in Pembrokeshire.

Hundreds of people contacted the project team when they learned the underground cable would pass through the area where fans had built an unofficial tribute to the character. The site, on National Trust-run Freshwater West beach, has become a place where visitors leave socks, pebbles and handwritten messages for Dobby, the fictional elf who dies in Harry’s arms in the books and films.

The uproar quickly turned into a real engineering problem for a project meant to move electricity between two countries. Greenlink is designed to transport wind and solar power between the UK and Ireland, making the route choice politically and technically sensitive even before the fan backlash took hold. One project figure captured the mood as the complaints surged, recalling the moment with the line: “Dobby, who’s Dobby?”

The final route now avoids the memorial area and instead passes near Bronze Age human remains, a reminder that even rerouting a major energy link can create new planning and heritage considerations rather than remove them. The shift also underlines how public sentiment, whether rooted in archaeology, local identity or a global film franchise, can reshape nationally important infrastructure.

Simon Ludlam, who founded Etchea Energy in 2006, is the company’s chief executive. His account of the Greenlink uproar shows how fast a symbolic site can become a pressure point for a multimillion-pound project: a patch of beach at Freshwater West ended up influencing the path of a cross-border electricity cable built to help carry renewable power between Ireland and Wales.