Doctor explains early pink flags of postpartum psychosis

The earliest signs can look like unusual energy, racing thoughts, or confusion, not sadness. Because postpartum psychosis is a medical emergency, families should act fast.

Perinatal psychiatrist Dr. Uruj Kamal Haider calls the earliest warning signs of postpartum psychosis “pink flags” — changes that may start with unusually high energy, rapid speech, or a muddled, off-balance mind before escalating into delusions.

What the earliest pink flags look like

The clearest early signals are not the classic tearfulness many people associate with the postpartum period. Early symptoms include feeling unusually excited, elated, energetic, or overly chatty, along with racing thoughts and confusion. These changes can mark the beginning of a postpartum psychosis episode rather than a short-lived adjustment after birth.

Postpartum depression and postpartum anxiety are both serious and common, but postpartum psychosis is different in speed, intensity, and risk. What looks like a burst of drive or sleepless energy can slide into frightening delusions that put both mother and baby at risk.

Why this is treated as an emergency

The NHS estimates postpartum psychosis affects around 1 in 1,000 mothers after giving birth and classifies the condition as a medical emergency. That framing reflects how quickly symptoms can worsen and how much can change in a short time once confusion, mania-like behavior, or false beliefs take hold.

Dr. Haider and Norah O'Donnell discussed the disorder in a CBS News Healthful special. The segment aired amid the Lindsay Clancy murder trial, in which Clancy, a 35-year-old mother and former nurse, was accused of killing her three children before trying to kill herself. Her lawyers have argued that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis.

Who should be watching closely

Partners, parents, siblings, close friends, and anyone living with a new mother should pay attention to changes that feel out of character. The person experiencing the illness may not realize anything is wrong, and the earliest signs can be mistaken for excitement, postpartum adjustment, or simply exhaustion.

A new mother who is suddenly sleeping very little but seems wired, talking unusually fast, sounding confused, or acting in an oddly elevated way should not be dismissed as merely overwhelmed. In postpartum psychosis, the gap between a subtle shift and a dangerous break with reality can be short.

When to seek emergency help

If the pink flags deepen into delusions, severe confusion, disorganized behavior, or signs that the mother may be a danger to herself or others, emergency help is needed immediately. This is not a condition to watch for “a few more days” or wait until the next routine appointment. Delay can quickly increase risk.

The same urgency applies if sleep loss and agitation are escalating rather than settling, especially when the person is becoming more detached from reality. Once the illness crosses from unusual energy into false beliefs or frightening behavior, families should treat it as an urgent psychiatric crisis and seek immediate medical evaluation.

Why this can be mistaken for other postpartum conditions

The overlap with postpartum depression and anxiety is part of what makes early recognition hard. Many new parents are exhausted, emotionally raw, and irregularly sleeping, which can blur the line between a common postpartum struggle and the start of something far more severe.

Telling the difference between normal emotions after having a baby and the beginning of a psychosis episode can be difficult. Action on Postpartum Psychosis lists early symptoms including elation, increased activity, being overly chatty, racing thoughts, and muddled thinking, the kinds of clues clinicians and families should watch for when mood shifts seem unusually intense or disconnected from the situation.

How treatment guidance has evolved

Clinical guidance has caught up with the need for faster recognition. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists published Clinical Practice Guideline No. 5 on mental health conditions during pregnancy and postpartum in June 2023, replacing Committee Opinion 757 from November 2018.

Screening during pregnancy and after delivery gives clinicians a better chance to notice when a patient is moving from understandable postpartum stress into a dangerous psychiatric emergency.

Why survivor stories matter

Kriti Lodha, a postpartum psychosis survivor, has made it her mission to help other mothers. In the Healthful special, she discussed how people who have lived through the illness can help others recognize the signs.