Doctors Warn of GLP-1 Use in Eating Disorders

As GLP-1 medications surge in popularity, experts warn of alarming usage among individuals with eating disorders, highlighting risks and urging greater oversight.

GLP-1 medications, initially developed for diabetes and now widely prescribed for weight loss, are gaining popularity among people with eating disorders—a trend that is raising urgent concerns among medical professionals. As the use of drugs like semaglutide and liraglutide expands, doctors are sounding the alarm about significant risks for some of the most vulnerable patients.

GLP-1s: From Diabetes to Weight Loss Phenomenon

Originally approved to treat type 2 diabetes, GLP-1 receptor agonists such as semaglutide (sold under names like Ozempic and Wegovy) have become mainstream for weight management. Their ability to suppress appetite and promote significant weight loss has made them a sensation, especially amid the rise in obesity rates and increased attention on weight-related health risks.

Eating Disorders and the Allure of Appetite Suppression

However, as The Washington Post reports, doctors are increasingly worried that these appetite-suppressing drugs are being used—sometimes without proper oversight—by individuals with diagnosed or subclinical eating disorders. This population is already at elevated risk for complications from rapid weight loss or malnutrition. The appeal of GLP-1s is straightforward: for people struggling with anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, or binge eating disorder, the promise of easier appetite control can be dangerously tempting.

Eating disorders affect millions of Americans and have some of the highest mortality rates among mental illnesses.

GLP-1 use is expanding beyond diabetes and obesity, sometimes without clear medical justification.

Medical Risks and Regulatory Warnings

Medical experts highlight that using GLP-1s in individuals with eating disorders can exacerbate restrictive behaviors, worsen malnutrition, and potentially trigger a spiral of physical and psychological harm. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration maintains a drug safety communication warning of possible side effects with GLP-1s, including gastrointestinal issues, risk of pancreatitis, and rare but serious cardiovascular complications.

Recent clinical reviews underscore that while GLP-1s may benefit a subset of patients with binge eating disorder under strict supervision, their use remains controversial and potentially hazardous without careful screening for disordered eating behaviors.

Doctors Call for Stronger Safeguards

Healthcare providers are urging more rigorous screening for eating disorders before prescribing GLP-1s for weight management. They warn that easy online access to these drugs, sometimes bypassing in-person evaluations, increases the risk that vulnerable individuals misuse them. Experts stress the need for coordinated care between primary care doctors, endocrinologists, and mental health specialists to prevent harm.

Statistics Highlight the Scope of the Problem

According to recent national survey data, about 1.7% of U.S. adults experience an eating disorder each year, but many cases remain undiagnosed.

The STEP 1 trial found that adults taking semaglutide lost an average of 14.9% of their body weight over 68 weeks—a dramatic result that could be dangerous in those with restrictive eating patterns.

Balancing Hope and Risk

While GLP-1s represent a breakthrough for many with obesity and diabetes, their off-label or unsupervised use among people with eating disorders is a growing public health concern. Experts agree that balancing the promise of these medications with vigilance about their risks is more important than ever.

Going forward, clinicians and policymakers are expected to push for stricter guidelines, better patient education, and enhanced surveillance of GLP-1 prescription patterns—especially as the conversation around weight, health, and body image continues to evolve.