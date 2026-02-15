Doctors Recommend Colonoscopy at 45 as Cancer Cases Rise

Medical experts recommend starting colon cancer screenings at 45 as cases surge among younger adults, prompting renewed attention after James van der Beek’s death.

Colorectal cancer is drawing urgent attention from medical professionals as cases continue to rise among adults under 50, a trend highlighted by the recent death of actor James van der Beek. Experts are emphasizing the importance of early detection and regular screening, especially as recommendations for when to get a colonoscopy evolve in response to shifting trends.

Why Screening Guidelines Are Changing

Historically, adults were advised to begin colon cancer screening at age 50. However, both the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) and the American Cancer Society now recommend starting regular screening at age 45. This update reflects mounting evidence of increased colorectal cancer incidence among people in their 40s and even younger.

The SEER Cancer Stat Facts report that colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in the United States, with estimated new cases exceeding 150,000 annually.

The CDC notes that while incidence rates have declined among older adults, rates are rising in those under 50.

Who Should Be Screened and When?

For most adults, doctors now recommend beginning regular colorectal cancer screening at age 45, using one of several available tests, including colonoscopy. Those with increased risk—such as a family history of the disease, certain genetic syndromes, or chronic inflammatory bowel conditions—may need to start even earlier and screen more frequently. The USPSTF guidelines and American Cancer Society recommendations provide detailed intervals and options for screening.

Key risk factors include:

Family history of colorectal cancer or polyps

Certain inherited syndromes (e.g., Lynch syndrome, familial adenomatous polyposis)

Personal history of inflammatory bowel disease, such as Crohn’s or ulcerative colitis

Lifestyle factors: low-fiber, high-fat diet, sedentary habits, obesity, smoking, and heavy alcohol use

For more on risk factors, see the CDC's breakdown.

Symptoms to Watch For

Colorectal cancer can develop with few or no symptoms in its early stages, which makes screening vital. According to the CDC, symptoms that warrant attention include:

Persistent changes in bowel habits (diarrhea, constipation, or narrowing of stool)

Blood in or on stool

Unexplained weight loss

Ongoing abdominal discomfort (cramps, gas, or pain)

Fatigue or weakness

Doctors stress that these symptoms are not exclusive to cancer but should prompt prompt medical evaluation, especially in younger adults who may not consider themselves at risk.

Impact of High-Profile Cases

The recent death of James van der Beek has renewed public dialogue around colorectal cancer and reinforced the potential consequences of delayed screening. While most cases are still diagnosed in older adults, the shifting demographics have led to earlier diagnoses in young, otherwise healthy individuals.

What Early Screening Achieves

Early detection through screening tests such as colonoscopy can find precancerous polyps before they develop into cancer or identify cancer at an earlier, more treatable stage. The CDC’s data visualization tool illustrates how survival rates are significantly higher when cancer is caught early.

Looking Ahead

With colorectal cancer rates rising in younger adults, medical experts urge vigilance and adherence to screening guidelines. Individuals should discuss their personal and family history with their doctor to determine the best time to start screening and the most appropriate test. As research continues, ongoing updates to guidelines are likely, but the consensus is clear: early screening saves lives.