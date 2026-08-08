Dodge revives Super Bee with 600-horsepower 2027 Charger launch edition

Dodge’s revived Super Bee returns on a 600-horsepower 2027 Charger, a gasoline performance bet as Stellantis leans on nostalgia and customization.

Dodge unveiled the 600-horsepower 2027 Charger Super Bee Launch Edition on Aug. 7, giving the revived badge its most powerful outing yet and making it the most powerful six-cylinder Charger in the lineup. The new package uses the 3.0L SIXPACK twin-turbo straight-six family and is being added to the 2027 Charger range as a performance-focused launch edition.

The name carries plenty of history. Super Bee first appeared on the Dodge Coronet in 1968, moved to the Charger in 1971, and returned for the 2023 Charger as part of Dodge’s Last Call sendoff. Dodge now describes the 2027 version as the “most powerful Super Bee ever” and says the new model “arrives soon,” signaling that the badge is being used to bridge muscle-car memory with a fresh product cycle.

That strategy fits the broader direction Stellantis laid out in June, when it said it was “turbocharging customization and gasoline performance” for the 2027 Dodge Charger lineup. The new Super Bee lands as automakers face sustained pressure on electrification, emissions compliance and affordability, especially in a market where expensive halo models must still justify their place in showrooms. Dodge’s answer is not a retreat from performance, but a more deliberate split between gas-powered output and factory customization.

The wider 2027 Charger family already includes a Charger Scat Pack Twin-Turbo 550 horsepower configuration, showing that Dodge is building a stepped performance ladder rather than relying on one top trim. The Super Bee also brings track-focused hardware intended for quicker lap times, underscoring that the revival is aimed at drivers who still measure a muscle car by straight-line speed and circuit capability. In a sector under pressure to electrify, the 600-horsepower Super Bee is a reminder that Detroit still sees value in selling nostalgia with a tachometer attached.