Dodgers end seven-game skid, but Dave Roberts stays cautious

The Dodgers ended a seven-game skid in Phoenix, but Dave Roberts said the offense still needs to get going and called the win “a tough one.”

The Dodgers snapped a seven-game losing streak in Phoenix on Saturday night, but Dave Roberts treated the win as a pause, not a fix. After 3 1/2 hours of baseball, Roberts did not sound like a manager relieved to have the streak gone; he said, “That was a tough one.”

Roberts’ caution came with a blunt diagnosis. “I just think offensively we’ve got to get going,” he said, adding that it is hard to win when “our margin is a razor’s edge.” That message fit a stretch in which the Dodgers had been outscored 38-7, a run that exposed how quickly a contender can be pushed into trouble when the lineup goes quiet and every mistake starts to matter.

The seven-game slide was the Dodgers’ longest since September 2017, another reminder of how much pressure follows a club that is measured by October, not just by whether it can stop a bad week. The last two times Los Angeles has absorbed a losing streak of seven games or more, it has still reached the World Series, including the 2025 team that went on to win it all. That history makes the Dodgers’ standards clear, and it also makes any skid feel larger than a single line in the standings.

A loss to the Brewers on July 7, 2025, underscored the same problems Roberts was still circling in Phoenix. In that 9-1 defeat, he broke down Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s start and the five-run first inning that put the game out of reach early. The Dodgers showed fight at the plate in that stretch, but they never escaped the hole they had dug for themselves, and Roberts’ tone after the streak ended suggested he saw the same risk still hanging over the club.

For the Dodgers, the win in Phoenix stopped the streak, but it did not change the terms. Roberts left no doubt that the next test was not celebration, but whether the offense, the pitching and the execution could finally hold for more than one night.