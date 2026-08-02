Dodgers land ace Tarik Skubal in blockbuster Tigers trade

The Dodgers landed two-time AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal for three prospects, a move that deepens baseball’s rich-get-richer divide before the deadline.

The Dodgers landed Tarik Skubal from the Tigers for three prospects, outfielder Zyhir Hope and right-handers River Ryan and Brady Smith, and turned the deadline’s biggest arm chase into an October-altering upgrade. With the trade deadline set for Monday at 6 p.m. ET, the move immediately sharpened the gap between a Los Angeles club built to add frontline pitching and smaller-market teams more likely to cash out.

Skubal had been one of the market’s most coveted names since July 15, when the left-hander first surfaced as a centerpiece of deadline talk. By July 29, his name was still driving the hottest conversations around the deadline, even as Detroit tried to stay in a late playoff push and hold on to its ace. The Tigers ultimately moved him anyway, sending one of the game’s most dominant pitchers to a Dodgers rotation that already expects to play deep into October.

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The Dodgers did not stop at adding status. Skubal arrives as a two-time AL Cy Young winner, and Los Angeles paid with a package built around Hope, River Ryan and Brady Smith, all players with enough upside to make the price real for Detroit. The Tigers are betting on volume and projection; the Dodgers are betting on certainty at the top of a postseason staff.

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The broader market moved around Skubal, too. The Mets scratched Freddy Peralta from his scheduled Friday start on July 31 as negotiations intensified, then traded him to the Rays for three minor leaguers. That kind of churn showed how quickly contenders and sellers were sorting themselves out before the deadline, with pitching as the scarce currency everyone wanted to control.

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Detroit’s place in that cycle was familiar. The Tigers have already lived through deadline exits for Justin Verlander, and they also watched Jack Flaherty go to the Dodgers in another marquee trade. Skubal’s departure added another chapter to that history, and his emotional farewell to Detroit underscored how much a single trade can reorganize both a roster and a fan base’s expectations. For Los Angeles, it was another step toward October depth; for Detroit, another reminder that the league’s biggest swings still tend to land in the same hands.