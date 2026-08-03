Dodgers push back on claims they are ruining baseball

Los Angeles answered “ruining baseball” criticism with a record $515 million spending total and a $169 million tax bill, then joked, “Let’s get four more wins.”

Andrew Friedman and Dave Roberts pushed back after the Dodgers’ pursuit of Tarik Skubal reignited claims that Los Angeles is ruining baseball. The criticism landed on top of a heavy financial backdrop: Major League Baseball said the Dodgers’ 2025 competitive balance tax bill was a record $169 million, part of a combined $515 million in payroll and luxury tax on the way to a second straight World Series title.

That spending spree is why the Skubal chatter drew such a sharp reaction. Rival executives had long viewed the Dodgers as the favorite to land the Detroit Tigers ace, and the club’s ability to absorb elite talent while paying a huge tax bill has become the clearest symbol of baseball’s widening spending gap. MLB’s competitive balance tax is the league’s luxury-tax system for teams that exceed a predetermined payroll threshold, and the penalty rises for repeat offenders.

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Roberts dismissed the notion that the Dodgers are somehow breaking the sport. “Let’s get four more wins and really ruin baseball,” he said, turning the critique into a joke while making clear he did not buy the premise. He had already suggested that if a star player became available, Dodgers fans would “go ballistic.”

Friedman also rejected the idea that Los Angeles alone is at fault. The Dodgers president has framed the Skubal discussion as part of normal roster building, even as the size of the club’s payroll and tax bill keeps fueling the outrage. The argument is less about one transaction than about whether MLB’s rules allow deep-pocketed teams to stack advantage year after year.

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The reaction spilled well beyond Los Angeles. One analysis described anti-Dodger hysteria reaching new heights after the Skubal trade talk, and another line of coverage asked whether the Dodgers were really ruining baseball or simply showing how the system works. Chad Tracy put it more bluntly, saying the Dodgers would “deal with it” if the clubs met in the World Series.

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Skubal himself was caught in the middle of that reaction, with one report describing him as “looking good in Dodger blue” as he met new teammates. The image fed the same debate that has followed the Dodgers for two straight championships: whether one franchise is skewing the sport, or whether baseball’s own spending rules have made concentration of talent the predictable outcome.