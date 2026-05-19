DOJ Sets Up $1.8B Fund After Trump Drops IRS Lawsuit

The Justice Department's new fund follows Trump dropping a major IRS lawsuit, raising questions about payouts to his allies and concerns over government 'weaponization.'

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has established a $1.8 billion fund that could provide payouts to allies of former President Donald Trump, according to multiple news reports. The announcement comes days after Trump agreed to withdraw his $10 billion lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), a move resulting from a negotiated settlement that has already sparked significant debate across party lines.

Background: Trump’s Lawsuit Against the IRS

Trump’s suit, which sought $10 billion in damages, alleged that the IRS had improperly targeted him and his associates for audits and investigations, a claim that played into longstanding accusations of partisan "weaponization" within federal agencies. The legal action, filed in federal court, had drawn national attention, especially as it reflected ongoing tensions between Trump and the federal government agencies he once oversaw.

The case’s docket and filings show months of heated exchanges before the abrupt withdrawal was announced. According to Reuters, the suit’s dismissal came as part of a settlement in which the DOJ agreed to set up a fund to address claims of political targeting.

The DOJ’s $1.8 Billion ‘Weaponization’ Fund

The $1.8 billion fund, described by both The New York Times and Reuters as a “weaponization” fund, is designed to compensate individuals who can demonstrate they have been unfairly targeted by government investigations. While the DOJ has not released the final eligibility criteria, early reports indicate the fund could be accessed by several high-profile Trump allies who have been embroiled in audits or legal scrutiny in recent years.

The Department’s official press release on the initiative outlines the fund’s purpose: to “provide remediation for individuals and organizations found to have been subject to abuses of government power.” The fund will be administered through the DOJ’s existing Asset Forfeiture Program, which is typically used to manage and distribute seized assets, but is now being expanded for this new use.

The fund totals $1.8 billion, significantly less than the $10 billion sought in Trump’s lawsuit.

It is taxpayer-funded, raising questions about oversight and transparency.

Details on application and review processes are expected to be published soon in the Federal Register.

Potential Payouts to Trump Allies

Both The New York Times and Reuters highlighted that the fund’s creation could result in substantial payments to individuals aligned with Trump who have been subject to government scrutiny. While DOJ officials have not released a list of eligible individuals, several prominent Trump associates could seek compensation based on their involvement in prior investigations.

Reuters reported that critics worry this could establish a precedent for using federal funds as political settlements. Meanwhile, supporters argue the fund is a necessary remedy for those who were, in their view, victims of overreach.

Political and Legal Reactions

The establishment of the fund has already generated sharp reactions on Capitol Hill. Some lawmakers have raised concerns about the use of federal appropriations for what they view as a political settlement. The New York Times noted the move comes amid broader debates over the "weaponization" of government, a recurring theme in recent congressional hearings and campaigns.

Opponents argue the fund may set a dangerous precedent, potentially incentivizing politically motivated lawsuits against government agencies.

Supporters claim it restores accountability and offers restitution to those harmed by improper investigations.

According to a 2023 Government Accountability Office report, oversight of DOJ and IRS funds remains a key concern for both parties, with past audits showing the need for stricter controls and transparency in how such large sums are distributed.

What Comes Next?

As the DOJ finalizes the fund’s guidelines, both the public and Congress are expected to scrutinize its implementation closely. Lawmakers from both parties have signaled that hearings and potential legislative responses may follow, particularly if large payouts are made to political figures.

The DOJ has committed to releasing further details and ensuring that the process is "transparent and equitable," but critics on both sides of the aisle remain skeptical. The fund’s effectiveness and fairness will likely be measured not only by who receives compensation but also by its impact on future disputes between political figures and government agencies.

For readers who want to follow the specifics of the fund, official notices and updates will be posted in the Federal Register, and additional data about federal settlements and program spending can be tracked through IRS Statistics of Income and DOJ annual reports.

Conclusion

The DOJ’s $1.8 billion "weaponization" fund marks an unprecedented step in the ongoing struggle over claims of political targeting in Washington. As the details emerge and applications begin, all eyes will be on both the process and the politics driving these high-stakes decisions.