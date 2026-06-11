Dolan and Mamdani clash over canceled Knicks watch party

Madison Square Garden scrapped a 999-fan Knicks watch party after James Dolan and Zohran Mamdani clashed over security, control and who gets to stage a citywide celebration.

Madison Square Garden pulled the plug on a planned Game 4 watch party outside the arena, turning a Knicks celebration into the latest fight over who controls one of Manhattan’s most charged public spaces. The dispute landed just as the Knicks were chasing an N.B.A. Finals title, giving the canceled event a political edge well beyond basketball.

James Dolan sharpened that edge on WFAN, saying he would not put screens up outside the building after city officials approved a watch party for 999 fans. He blamed Zohran Mamdani and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch for security restrictions he said made the event unworkable, and cast the city’s handling as something its leaders were not experienced enough to manage.

Mamdani pushed back on X, saying Dolan had canceled the watch party and that the decision was “breaking hearts across our city.” He also said Knicks fans would still gather wherever they could, and noted that the N.B.A. arranged for the game to be shown on dozens of LinkNYC screens across the city.

The numbers became part of the argument. Mamdani said MSG had sought a permit for 500 to 999 fans and that the city approved it for 999. MSG said it declined to use the permit because attendance would have been capped at 999 ticketed fans, leaving out the tens of thousands of other supporters who wanted to join the celebration. The NYPD said MSG applied for a permit for up to 1,000 people and that no one from the arena had sought to increase the number.

AI-generated illustration

Around Madison Square Garden, hundreds of police officers were on patrol as fans filled bars, restaurants and nearby streets after the watch party was scrapped. The scene stretched across the blocks surrounding West 29th Street through West 35th Street, between Sixth Avenue and Eighth Avenue, underscoring how quickly a private arena decision spilled into the public realm.

The confrontation carried added political weight because it followed Game 3 of the N.B.A. Finals at Madison Square Garden on June 8, when President Donald Trump attended, and because Dolan has long been viewed as a critic of Mamdani and an ally of Trump. For Dolan, one of New York sports’ most polarizing owners, the episode added another chapter to a familiar battle over civic influence, security control and who gets to claim a victory moment in New York.