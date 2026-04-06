Dolphins Face Key Choices at Quarterback in NFL Draft

The Miami Dolphins have several promising quarterback options across the 2024 NFL Draft, with decisions ahead that could shape the team's future.

The Miami Dolphins enter this year's NFL Draft with a critical opportunity to address their quarterback depth, as a range of prospects are available throughout all rounds. As reported by the Sun Sentinel, the Dolphins have scouted multiple quarterback options, considering both immediate depth and long-term potential for the position.

Quarterback Landscape in Miami

The Dolphins' current quarterback situation is stable but not without questions. Tua Tagovailoa remains the starter after a strong 2023 season, but concerns about durability and contract considerations persist. According to data from the Miami Dolphins salary cap table, Tagovailoa is nearing the end of his rookie contract, and an extension could impact the team's flexibility to build around him.

Behind Tagovailoa, the backup options lack long-term certainty, raising the stakes for Miami's draft decisions. The Dolphins could use the draft to bolster competition, secure a cost-effective backup, or even find a developmental project with starter upside.

Best QB Prospects in the 2024 Draft

The Sun Sentinel highlights that the 2024 class features several quarterbacks projected to go in various rounds, offering Miami flexibility depending on how the draft board falls. Among the top names are high-profile, early-round prospects as well as intriguing mid- and late-round options. Fans and analysts can explore a comprehensive list of 2024 NFL Draft quarterback prospects for in-depth scouting grades and combine results.

First-round talents: The draft features several quarterbacks expected to be selected early, with prototypical size, arm strength, and college production. These players are likely out of reach unless the Dolphins trade up, as Miami does not own a top-10 pick this year.

The draft features several quarterbacks expected to be selected early, with prototypical size, arm strength, and college production. These players are likely out of reach unless the Dolphins trade up, as Miami does not own a top-10 pick this year. Mid-round value: Quarterbacks projected for the second to fourth rounds offer developmental upside. These options could serve as quality backups with the potential to compete for a starting role in the future.

Quarterbacks projected for the second to fourth rounds offer developmental upside. These options could serve as quality backups with the potential to compete for a starting role in the future. Late-round sleepers: The class also includes late-round prospects and undrafted free agent candidates who have shown flashes but need to refine their mechanics or adapt to the NFL game.

Physical and athletic profiles are more accessible than ever, with fans able to compare combine and pro day results for each quarterback via MockDraftable's visual database.

Strategic Draft Considerations

The Dolphins must weigh several factors in their quarterback decision-making. First, the strength of their current roster and playoff aspirations may make a mid- or late-round pick more attractive, focusing on a developmental backup rather than an immediate starter. Second, salary cap management is a concern, as investing a high pick in a quarterback could impact other roster needs if Tagovailoa is extended. The salary cap breakdown shows Miami must balance veteran contracts and rookie deals in the quarterback room.

Miami's draft history reveals a sporadic approach to selecting quarterbacks, with few high picks invested in the position in recent years. Historical data on the Dolphins' draft selections demonstrates the rarity of spending premium capital at quarterback, but the evolving NFL landscape increasingly values depth and competition at the position.

Potential Impact and Outlook

Ultimately, the Dolphins' choice will shape both their depth chart and long-term planning. Whether selecting a quarterback early or waiting for a value pick, Miami's approach reflects an understanding that quarterback remains the most important position in football. A well-chosen rookie could provide insurance, developmental potential, or even challenge for future starting duties.

With a variety of quarterback options available throughout the draft, the Dolphins are positioned to address their needs while maintaining roster flexibility. As the draft approaches, all eyes will be on Miami's strategy and which prospect will join their quarterback room.