The Miami Dolphins have released five-time All-Pro Tyreek Hill in a major roster shakeup, signaling significant changes for the franchise ahead of the NFL offseason.

The Miami Dolphins have released five-time All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill, marking one of the most high-profile departures in the NFL’s early offseason moves. Both ESPN and NFL.com reported the decision, which comes amid a series of cost-saving roster changes in Miami.

Major Shift for Miami’s Offense

The release of Hill, who joined the Dolphins in 2022 and quickly became a cornerstone of their offense, underscores the team’s intent to reshape its roster for the upcoming season. According to ESPN, Hill’s release headlined a flurry of moves intended to create salary cap flexibility and address financial constraints. NFL.com noted the Dolphins’ strategy involved letting go of several veterans in an effort to manage their cap ahead of free agency and potential extensions for younger talent.

Hill’s Impact and Career With the Dolphins

Hill, a five-time All-Pro and one of the league’s most dynamic receivers, posted impressive numbers during his tenure in Miami, including back-to-back seasons with over 100 receptions and 1,500 receiving yards.

and one of the league’s most dynamic receivers, posted impressive numbers during his tenure in Miami, including back-to-back seasons with over 100 receptions and 1,500 receiving yards. He led the Dolphins in receiving yards and touchdowns each year since his arrival, helping the team maintain one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses.

The Dolphins’ 2023 offensive stats reflected Hill’s influence, with Miami ranking near the top in scoring and passing efficiency.

Financial Implications and Roster Reshuffling

As reported by both outlets, Hill’s release is primarily a cost-saving measure. The wide receiver carried a significant salary cap hit for the 2026 season. According to contract data from Spotrac, the move provides the Dolphins with much-needed cap relief as they navigate a competitive offseason. The decision is part of a larger trend across the league, as teams try to balance star salaries with roster depth and future investments.

Hill’s departure is one of several transactions for the Dolphins, who are expected to further adjust their roster and cap structure in the coming weeks. The NFL Players Association’s Salary Cap Report indicates Miami was among the teams with limited cap space, making difficult decisions more likely.

Potential Landing Spots and League Impact

Hill immediately becomes one of the most sought-after free agents. NFL.com highlighted several possible landing spots for the veteran receiver, referencing teams with cap space and a need for elite playmakers. With the franchise tag window open, some analysts believe Hill could draw interest from multiple contenders looking to add a proven difference-maker.

The broader implications for Miami are significant. The Dolphins will need to address the void left by Hill’s departure, both on the field and in the locker room. The move also signals a transition toward building around emerging talent and prioritizing financial flexibility.

What Comes Next for Miami and Hill

While the Dolphins will now pivot to retooling their offense, Hill’s future remains a major storyline. His next destination could influence the competitive balance of the AFC and beyond. As the NFL offseason unfolds, all eyes will be on where the five-time All-Pro continues his career—and how Miami adapts without one of its brightest stars.