The Miami Dolphins will release quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, incurring a record dead money hit, as the Atlanta Falcons emerge as a likely destination.

Tua Tagovailoa's tenure with the Miami Dolphins is coming to an abrupt end, as multiple outlets confirmed the team’s decision to release the quarterback while absorbing a historic $99.2 million in dead money. The move, officially announced by the Dolphins and reported by outlets including The New York Times and NBC Sports, sets the stage for Tagovailoa to become one of the most sought-after free agents of the offseason, with the Atlanta Falcons emerging as a strong contender for his services.

Record Dead Money Hit for Miami

The Miami Dolphins’ decision to release Tagovailoa comes with significant financial implications. The New York Times reported that the team will incur a record $99.2 million in dead money on their salary cap, a figure that far surpasses previous marks for quarterback releases in NFL history. NBC Sports noted that the magnitude of this dead cap hit is a cautionary tale for teams navigating large quarterback contracts in a shifting salary cap environment.

Tagovailoa’s Impact and Performance

Since being drafted fifth overall, Tagovailoa has delivered moments of brilliance and faced scrutiny over inconsistency and injuries. Over his Miami career, he posted a winning record as a starter and showcased his potential as a franchise quarterback, but questions about long-term durability and fit persisted.

Tagovailoa led the Dolphins to multiple playoff appearances, elevating the offense with his accuracy and quick release.

Atlanta Falcons Positioned as Leading Suitor

As news of Tagovailoa’s release broke, both ESPN and Yahoo Sports reported that the Atlanta Falcons have emerged as a likely destination for the quarterback. Sources cited by ESPN indicated that the Falcons’ front office is actively evaluating Tagovailoa as a potential starter, believing his skill set could rejuvenate the team’s offense. Yahoo Sports echoed these reports, suggesting that Atlanta could move quickly to secure his signature once he clears waivers.

Acquiring a proven starter like Tagovailoa could provide a significant boost, as Atlanta looks to contend in the NFC South.

League-Wide Implications and Next Steps

The Dolphins’ decision highlights the growing risks NFL teams face when committing to large quarterback contracts, as dead cap hits can hamstring roster flexibility. NBC Sports noted that Tagovailoa’s release is already being discussed among league executives as a case study in cap management.

With the Falcons showing strong interest, other quarterback-needy teams may also enter the mix. The NFL’s official standings and roster moves will be closely watched as free agency develops.

Looking Ahead

Tagovailoa’s next destination is expected to be settled quickly, with Atlanta positioned as the favorite. For Miami, the focus shifts to rebuilding around a new signal-caller while absorbing the financial ramifications of the release. As the 2026 season approaches, the ripple effects of this high-profile move will be felt across the NFL, shaping both the Dolphins’ and Falcons’ trajectories for years to come.