Don Nelson, Hall of Fame coach and NBA pioneer, dies at 86

Don Nelson, who won 1,335 games and turned “Nellie Ball” into a blueprint for the modern NBA, died Sunday at 86. He was one of the league’s most influential coaches.

Don Nelson, the second-winningest coach in NBA history, died Sunday at 86, and the league lost one of the architects of the modern game. The Golden State Warriors announced his death, and his family said he died peacefully Sunday morning, surrounded by loved ones.

Nelson finished with 1,335 regular-season coaching wins and was one of only two coaches in NBA history to win at least 250 games with three franchises: Milwaukee, Dallas and Golden State. Over a 34-year coaching career, he spent 31 seasons on NBA benches, a long run that helped make his ideas part of the sport’s daily vocabulary.

His teams were often built to unsettle convention. “Nellie Ball” leaned into pace, floor spacing, and lineups that blurred traditional positions, with point-forwards creating mismatches and opening the floor for shooters and decision-makers. What once looked radical is now a familiar feature of the league, from big playmaking wings to five-out spacing and small-ball lineups that ask centers to defend in space.

AI-generated illustration

Nelson’s influence extended beyond the sideline. He won five NBA championships as a player with the Boston Celtics and was later inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. In June 2025, the NBA Coaches Association and the league honored him with the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Warriors said then that his basketball journey was “truly iconic.”

Golden State’s own history was shaped by his willingness to break with orthodoxy. In 1988, the Warriors named Nelson head coach and vice president, a move that helped turn the franchise into one of the NBA’s most dynamic teams. That run, along with his work in Milwaukee and Dallas, secured his place not just as a winner, but as a coach whose tactical fingerprints still show up in how the game is played.