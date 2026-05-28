Nintendo adds Donkey Kong 64 to the Switch Online N64 library, giving fans a chance to revisit the beloved platformer. Here’s what to expect.

Nintendo has announced that Donkey Kong 64 will be added to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack next week, expanding the service’s Nintendo 64 library and offering subscribers a chance to revisit one of the platform’s most iconic 3D platformers.

Classic Platformer Returns

The addition of Donkey Kong 64 marks a significant moment for Switch Online, as fans have long requested access to the game since the Expansion Pack introduced N64 support. Originally released in 1999, Donkey Kong 64 is renowned for its sprawling levels, character-switching mechanics, and memorable soundtrack. Its arrival on Switch Online follows Nintendo’s ongoing commitment to steadily growing the retro game library available to subscribers.

Switch Online’s Expanding N64 Collection

Donkey Kong 64 will join the ranks of other classic titles already available through the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, which includes fan favorites like Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and Banjo-Kazooie. Nintendo Life notes that this regular expansion underscores Nintendo’s strategy of keeping its subscription service fresh and relevant, catering to nostalgia while introducing younger players to beloved classics.

The Switch Online N64 library features dozens of games, with official records showing steady updates and additions.

Subscribers need the Expansion Pack tier to access N64 games, and pricing details are available on the official Nintendo Switch Online service page.

Why Donkey Kong 64 Matters

Donkey Kong 64 is known for its ambitious scope and challenging gameplay. Despite some criticism for its extensive collectible hunting, it remains a unique entry in the Donkey Kong series. The game achieved significant commercial success, with sales data indicating over 2.3 million units sold globally. Its critical reception was generally positive, as seen on Metacritic, where it holds a respectable aggregated score.

Features and Gameplay

Players control five different Kong characters, each with distinct abilities.

The game includes expansive worlds, numerous minigames, and a memorable multiplayer mode.

Donkey Kong 64 is famous for its "DK Rap" intro and quirky humor, which have become pop culture staples.

What This Means for Subscribers

The arrival of Donkey Kong 64 is expected to drive engagement and renew interest in the Switch Online Expansion Pack. Nintendo Life observes that the game’s addition is part of a broader trend of Nintendo reintroducing its legacy titles to new audiences, capitalizing on nostalgia and the enduring popularity of classic franchises.

Subscribers can look forward to experiencing Donkey Kong 64 in its original form, with enhanced features such as save states and online multiplayer modes where supported. This expands the ways fans can enjoy the game, whether reliving childhood memories or discovering it for the first time.

Looking Ahead

As Nintendo continues to build out the Switch Online N64 library, the inclusion of major titles like Donkey Kong 64 reinforces the value of the service. With more classic games expected in the future, the Expansion Pack remains a compelling offering for retro enthusiasts and new players alike.