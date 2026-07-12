DoorDash driver hit by fleeing suspect in Houston chase, finishes delivery

A DoorDash driver hit by a fleeing car in Houston got up, finished the delivery, and later said she had pain but no broken bones.

A DoorDash driver struck by a gray sedan in Houston’s Greenspoint neighborhood got back up and finished the delivery, a decision that exposed how little margin gig workers have when a job turns dangerous. The driver was approaching a customer’s home when the vehicle hit her, and she later said she was in pain but had no broken bones.

The collision unfolded during a police chase that began after an attempted traffic stop in the 13000 block of Northborough Drive. Court documents identified the suspect as Torrance Whitaker, 34, who was wanted for burglary. Authorities charged Whitaker with aggravated assault in connection with the crash after the sedan hit the delivery worker and he fled on foot.

Video from a neighbor’s camera, captured by homeowner Lily Portillo, showed the impact and the aftermath in the residential block. Another neighbor, Steve Jones, also recorded Whitaker running through backyards as police moved in. The footage showed him cutting through several yards and jumping fences before a Houston Police K-9 helped take him into custody.

Portillo later checked on the driver and found her still standing after the collision. The driver’s decision to complete the drop-off, even after being struck, fit the logic of app-based work, where income depends on finishing the order and moving on to the next one. In a traditional workplace, an injured employee might stop, report the incident and go home; in delivery work, the job often continues unless the worker has the time, savings or health coverage to walk away.

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The driver said she was considering filing a claim against Whitaker’s car insurer, a practical next step that underscores another gap in the gig economy: workers are often left to navigate injuries, damage and payment disputes on their own. There was no indication that the delivery platform had any role in the chase, which turned an ordinary drop-off in Greenspoint into a collision that was both personal and public.

The scene drew broad attention because it combined a routine delivery with the violence of a police pursuit in a dense neighborhood. For the driver, the day ended with a completed order and an injury she described as painful but not broken bones. For Houston police, it ended with Whitaker in custody and facing an aggravated assault charge tied to the crash.