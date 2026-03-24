Markets hold steady following a Monday rally, with investors watching global tensions and economic indicators.

U.S. stock markets opened Tuesday in a holding pattern, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 Index showing little movement after Monday’s rally. Investors appeared cautious amidst ongoing geopolitical risks and awaited further signals on the economic outlook.

Market Performance Remains Flat

After a robust start to the week, both the Dow and S&P 500 hovered near their previous closing levels in early trading Tuesday, according to CNBC’s live market updates. The Nasdaq also retreated slightly, reflecting a broader sense of uncertainty as the market digested recent gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded close to flat, pausing after Monday’s positive session.

The S&P 500 similarly showed only marginal changes, suggesting traders are in a wait-and-see mode.

The Nasdaq Composite edged down, partly reversing Monday’s upward momentum.

For readers interested in real-time and historical performance, the Dow can be tracked on the CNBC Dow Jones data page, while the S&P 500’s daily moves are available on the S&P 500 Index page.

Geopolitical Tensions Weigh on Sentiment

CNBC coverage noted that geopolitical concerns remain a significant factor for investors. The ongoing war involving Iran has added to market volatility, with traders assessing the potential for further escalation and its possible impact on energy prices and global trade flows. While these tensions have not triggered sharp declines, they have contributed to a more cautious tone in the markets.

Investors Eye Economic Indicators

Beyond geopolitics, market participants are watching key economic indicators for clues on the Federal Reserve’s next moves regarding interest rates. The Federal Reserve’s selected interest rates are a crucial factor influencing market direction, as higher rates can weigh on equity valuations. Investors are also parsing recent employment data and corporate earnings for signs of economic strength or weakness.

Ongoing uncertainty about inflation trends and consumer spending remains top of mind.

Market analysts are divided over the timing and extent of future Fed rate cuts.

Looking Ahead

With markets little changed Tuesday morning, traders are likely to remain responsive to upcoming employment data releases and any fresh developments in overseas conflicts. While Monday’s rally provided optimism, the current environment favors a more measured approach, as investors balance hopes for continued economic resilience against persistent global risks.