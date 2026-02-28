Dow Slides on Hot Inflation, Nvidia Drops on OpenAI News

The Dow Jones slid after unexpectedly high inflation data, while Nvidia shares tumbled amid news of a new OpenAI partnership. Here's what drove the market's moves.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average posted a sharp decline on Thursday as hotter-than-expected inflation figures rattled investors, while tech giant Nvidia saw its shares tumble following reports of a significant partnership involving OpenAI. The day’s market activity reflected investor concerns over persistent inflation pressures and heightened volatility in the technology sector.

Inflation Surprises to the Upside

Fresh Consumer Price Index (CPI) data released in the morning indicated that prices rose more than economists had anticipated, sparking fears that the Federal Reserve might delay interest rate cuts or even consider further tightening. This inflation surprise weighed heavily on major indexes, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing ground throughout the session.

Dow Jones fell sharply during the session, reflecting broad-based selling pressure.

fell sharply during the session, reflecting broad-based selling pressure. The CPI-U index continues to show elevated year-over-year pricing trends, reinforcing concerns about the pace of disinflation.

Nvidia Shares Tumble After OpenAI News

Adding to the day’s volatility, Nvidia shares dropped significantly after reports surfaced of a new deal between OpenAI and a major technology partner. While the full details of the partnership were not immediately disclosed, the news was interpreted by traders as potentially negative for Nvidia's dominance in the AI hardware and chip market.

Nvidia had recently reported stellar quarterly earnings, solidifying its leadership in artificial intelligence chips.

Market reaction to the OpenAI announcement suggests investors are sensitive to any threat to Nvidia’s market share or growth prospects.

Technology Sector Faces Headwinds

The sharp moves in Nvidia’s stock rippled across the technology sector, with other semiconductor and AI-related companies also trading lower. According to Cboe U.S. equities volume data, trading activity spiked as investors repositioned portfolios in response to the news.

High-growth tech stocks are particularly sensitive to interest rate expectations and competitive developments in the AI space.

Uncertainty around future monetary policy and the impact of new AI partnerships has increased sector volatility.

What to Watch Next

Market watchers will be looking for further details on OpenAI’s deal and any official comments from Nvidia or its competitors. In addition, upcoming economic data and statements from Federal Reserve officials will be closely monitored for clues on the future path of interest rates amid ongoing inflation concerns.

For investors, the day’s developments underscore the importance of staying alert to both macroeconomic trends like inflation and sector-specific news that can quickly shift market sentiment. As the tug-of-war between inflation fears and tech innovation continues, volatility is likely to remain elevated.