Dow futures edge higher after record close, Alphabet joins index

Futures were little changed after the Dow hit another record, as Alphabet took Verizon’s place in the 30-stock average and megacap tech kept steering gains.

U.S. stock futures were little changed after the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at another record, with the blue-chip benchmark now reshaped by Alphabet’s arrival and a market still leaning on a small group of giant technology names. Dow futures fell 43 points, or less than 0.1%, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures each slipped less than 0.1% in overnight trading.

The muted futures trade followed a sharp Wall Street advance that pushed the Dow to a fresh closing high as tensions in the Middle East eased. Weekend hostilities between the United States and Iran had faded enough to steady sentiment, helping major technology-related shares recover and allowing the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to snap five-day losing streaks. The Dow’s latest record came after a run that has repeatedly reset expectations this year, including a prior closing peak of 50,644.28 on May 27 and a 50,848.75 finish on June 11. The Dow first crossed 50,000 in early February, underscoring how quickly the index has climbed through milestones in 2026.

Alphabet’s entry into the Dow added another layer to that story. The Google parent replaced Verizon Communications effective before the opening bell on June 29, putting it alongside Nvidia, Amazon, Apple and Microsoft in the 30-stock average. That lineup shows how heavily the benchmark now reflects the fortunes of megacap technology companies rather than the industrial names that once defined it. For investors, the index change matters not just as a branding shift but as another sign that the market’s strongest names continue to carry outsized weight in the averages.

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The corporate calendar also kept traders focused on a second theme: restructuring and earnings. Comcast said on June 29 that it would spin off NBCUniversal and Sky into a new publicly traded company, continuing the wave of media-sector breakups and simplification moves. Nike was due to report earnings after the close on Tuesday, June 30, giving investors another read on consumer demand as the quarter ends. The combination of record index levels, fresh index membership and pending corporate results left futures steady, but the market’s center of gravity remained firmly with the biggest names on the board.