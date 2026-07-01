Dow futures slip after best first half in five years

Dow futures slipped 170 points as Wall Street opened July after the index’s best first half since 2021. Chip stocks drove the rally, but higher yields and rate fears are cooling the mood.

U.S. stock futures slipped as July trading began, with Dow futures down 170 points, or 0.33%, after the blue-chip average closed out the first half with its best performance since 2021. S&P 500 futures fell 0.29% and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 0.34%, signaling a cautious start to the new quarter after a run that pushed major U.S. indexes to strong gains.

The second-quarter advance left the Dow up 8.9% for the first six months of 2026, while the S&P 500 rose 9.6% and the Nasdaq climbed 12.8%. The Russell 2000 surged nearly 22% for its best first half since 1991. By Monday’s close, the Dow stood at 52,319.20 and the S&P 500 at 7,499.36, underscoring how far equities had run after a spring and early-summer rally that repeatedly set records.

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Chip and AI-related names drove much of the move, and CNBC's tally put Micron, Intel and Advanced Micro Devices at $2 trillion in combined market value added during the second quarter. Paul Hickey, co-founder of Bespoke Investment Group, called the sector attractive over the long term but “a little bit...extended” and said investors “would maybe take a breather here.”

The new quarter also opened with a shift in the backdrop. U.S. stock futures pointed lower in early European trade as traders raised bets on further interest-rate hikes this year, while the dollar and Treasury yields rose. Gold slipped back below $4,000 an ounce and Bitcoin hovered above a 21-month low after the first-half surge.

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Investors are now watching Kevin Warsh’s remarks at the European Central Bank Forum in Sintra, Portugal, his first international appearance as Federal Reserve chairman, along with a data-heavy start to July. ADP employment and the ISM Manufacturing PMI are due July 1, and nonfarm payrolls are due July 2.