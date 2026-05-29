Dow Jones, S&P 500 Hit Highs as Dell Earnings, Iran Deal Lift Markets

U.S. stocks hit fresh highs as a U.S.-Iran deal eases oil prices and Dell Technologies posts strong earnings, boosting market sentiment.

U.S. stock markets reached fresh record highs Wednesday, driven by positive investor sentiment following news of a U.S.-Iran agreement and a strong earnings report from Dell Technologies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all climbed, as investors weighed geopolitical developments and corporate performance.

U.S.-Iran Deal Calms Energy Markets

The stock market rally was largely attributed to news of a U.S.-Iran deal, which investors saw as reducing immediate geopolitical risks and the potential for disruptions in global oil supply. According to Investor's Business Daily, the announcement led to a moderation in oil prices, which had been volatile in recent weeks. As oil pared earlier gains, relief spread across sectors sensitive to energy costs, notably transportation and manufacturing.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both posted gains, reflecting broad-based optimism.

Oil prices, which initially surged on Middle East tensions, pulled back after reports of the agreement, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration data.

Market watchers noted that easing oil price pressures could help contain inflation and support continued economic growth.

Dell Technologies Surges on Strong Earnings

In corporate news, Dell Technologies shares surged after the company posted better-than-expected earnings, boosting technology stocks and providing further support to market indexes. Investor's Business Daily reported a sharp rise in Dell's share price after the results, reflecting strong demand for its products and services.

Analysts pointed to Dell's quarterly results, which exceeded Wall Street estimates in both revenue and earnings per share.

Investors responded positively to Dell’s outlook, which hinted at continued strength in enterprise and consumer demand.

This performance highlighted the tech sector’s ongoing leadership in the current rally.

Broader Market and Sector Reactions

Market gains were not confined to technology stocks. The reduction in oil market volatility lifted sentiment across consumer and industrial sectors, as lower energy costs are expected to benefit company margins. According to Investor's Business Daily, the S&P 500's rise was broad-based, with gains in financials, industrials, and consumer discretionary shares as well.

Meanwhile, investors continued to monitor macroeconomic indicators and employment trends. Data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis shows the S&P 500 maintaining an upward trajectory, reflecting underlying economic resilience.

Investor Outlook and Forward Risks

Analysts emphasized that while the U.S.-Iran deal and strong earnings have boosted short-term sentiment, markets remain sensitive to further geopolitical developments and the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook. The possibility of new global tensions or unexpected inflation data could quickly shift market dynamics. However, for now, the combination of easing energy concerns and robust corporate profits is providing a tailwind for U.S. equities.

As the trading week continues, investors will watch for additional economic data and any updates on international relations, which could influence both Dow Jones Industrial Average futures and sector performance in the days ahead.