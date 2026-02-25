Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Rise Ahead of Trump Speech

U.S. stock futures rose as investors await President Trump's State of the Union address and key Nvidia earnings. Markets signal cautious optimism.

U.S. stock futures ticked upward on Tuesday morning, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all showing gains as investors brace for a pair of market-moving events: President Donald Trump's State of the Union address and the highly anticipated earnings report from chipmaker Nvidia.

Market Sentiment Positive Before Major Events

Investor's Business Daily reported that Dow Jones futures, as well as futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite, rose in early trading. This upward movement reflects cautious optimism, with investors positioning ahead of two catalysts that could shift market direction.

Trump’s State of the Union Speech in Focus

President Trump is scheduled to deliver the State of the Union address, an event that often provides clues on upcoming policy directions. Market participants are watching for any announcements related to fiscal policy, trade, or economic growth initiatives that could influence sectors ranging from manufacturing to technology. While the speech’s impact on stocks is typically modest, unexpected policy signals can spark volatility, especially when coupled with other market-moving news.

Nvidia Earnings Report Looms Large

Alongside political developments, Wall Street’s attention is firmly on Nvidia, the semiconductor giant whose earnings are seen as a bellwether for the technology sector. Nvidia’s quarterly results, expected soon, could provide guidance on the health of the AI and chip markets. The company’s previous reports have driven significant market moves, reflecting its outsize influence on the Nasdaq Composite and technology-heavy indexes.

Investors will be scrutinizing Nvidia’s revenue and profit figures, as well as forward guidance for the rest of the year.

Strong performance could lift the broader tech sector, while disappointing numbers may spark a pullback after recent gains.

Nvidia’s influence extends to AI, data center, and gaming markets, sectors that have driven much of the market’s recent momentum.

Broader Market Context

Recent sessions have seen resilience among U.S. equities, despite ongoing global uncertainties. Investor focus remains on earnings season and policy signals, with many seeking clarity on the path of inflation and interest rates. Upcoming data releases and central bank commentary could add further direction later in the week.

What to Watch Going Forward

With both the State of the Union address and Nvidia’s earnings set to hit within hours, market observers are bracing for potential volatility. The direction of futures suggests a wait-and-see approach, with both political rhetoric and corporate results poised to influence trading sentiment. As always, investors are advised to monitor official filings and data releases for the most up-to-date information.

As developments unfold, the interplay between policy announcements and corporate earnings will likely set the tone for the markets in the coming days. Market participants will be watching not only how stocks open, but also how they react to the twin catalysts of the day.