Dozens of tall ships sail to New York for America250 celebration

Dozens of tall ships will gather in New York Harbor for America250, with 25 Class B ships on July 3 and more than 20 Class A ships on July 4.

Dozens of tall ships and naval vessels from more than 20 nations will make their way from New Orleans to New York Harbor for a Fourth of July weekend spectacle built around the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. America250 calls Sail4th 250 the defining event of the semiquincentennial and the largest peacetime maritime gathering in American history, with millions expected along the waterfront and millions more reached through broadcasts and social media.

The Port of New York and New Jersey schedule runs July 3-9, 2026. On July 3, Sail4th 250 will stage a Parade of 25 smaller Class B tall ships down the East River from Long Island Sound to anchorages in Gravesend Bay, ending at the Statue of Liberty. On July 4, the main International Parade of Sail will feature more than 20 Class A tall ships, most of them 340 to 371 feet long, serving as naval training vessels and goodwill ambassadors. From July 5-8, Classic Harbor Line will run 90-minute and 2.75-hour harbor tours with narration from Turnstile Tours, the National Maritime Historical Society, Tall Ships America and Untapped New York. Passengers will see the tall ships and nearly 50 U.S. military vessels.

The July 4 weekend is part of a broader July 3-5 slate that includes signature events in New York City, Philadelphia and California, along with local celebrations nationwide.

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The first Operation Sail in 1964 was endorsed by President John F. Kennedy, followed by New York harbor milestones including the 1976 Bicentennial, the 1986 Statue of Liberty centennial, the 1992 Columbus Quincentennial, the 2000 Millennium celebration and the 2012 War of 1812 commemoration.

Operation Sail 1976 drew more than 200 ships and an estimated six to seven million spectators along the harbor and rivers, and President Gerald R. Ford stood aboard the USS Forrestal for that July 4 Parade of Sail, which included 16 tall ships and an International Naval Review. Queen Mary 2 will also have a role in 2026.