DR Congo rallies past Uzbekistan 3-1, wins first World Cup match

DR Congo trailed first, then turned a must-win into a 3-1 breakthrough, earning its first World Cup victory and a place in the next round.

DR Congo absorbed the first blow and answered with three goals, turning a tense Group K elimination match into a 3-1 comeback over Uzbekistan at Atlanta Stadium. The result sent the Democratic Republic of the Congo into the next round of the 2026 World Cup and gave the country its first win on soccer’s biggest stage.

The match, played June 27, 2026, in Atlanta, had immediate stakes for both sides. DR Congo entered needing a victory to advance, and Uzbekistan still had mathematical hopes of moving on. Uzbekistan struck first, but DR Congo recovered with the kind of sustained response that defined the night, controlling the match after the opening setback and finishing with authority.

Fitson Mayele supplied the key turning point in the 78th minute, scoring DR Congo’s second goal to complete the comeback and tilt the match fully away from Uzbekistan. Yoane Wissa then sealed the 3-1 result in the closing moments, giving DR Congo a cushion that reflected how thoroughly it had taken over after falling behind. The finish mattered not only for the scoreline, but for how the team handled pressure in a game it could not afford to lose.

The victory carried historic weight well beyond Group K. DR Congo returned to a World Cup after 52 years away from the tournament, and the result marked the nation’s first-ever win in World Cup competition. In a tournament built on more matches and more countries than any previous edition, the performance fit the profile of an emerging football nation forcing its way into the knockout picture rather than merely participating.

The 2026 World Cup is the first to feature 48 teams and 104 matches, spread across Canada, Mexico and the United States. Against that larger backdrop, DR Congo’s rally in Atlanta stood out as one of the tournament’s clearest examples of a team meeting the moment, surviving an early deficit, and turning a group-stage survival test into a landmark result.