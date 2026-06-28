DR Congo stuns Uzbekistan, wins first World Cup match and advances

DR Congo erased an early deficit in Atlanta and turned a tense group finale into a 3-1 comeback that sent it into the World Cup knockout rounds for the first time.

Fitson Mayele and Yoane Wissa dragged the Democratic Republic of Congo from a first-half hole and into World Cup history, turning a 1-0 deficit into a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The result gave DR Congo its first victory in a World Cup and its first place in the knockout stage, a breakthrough that came in only its second appearance on the tournament’s biggest stage and its first since 1974.

Uzbekistan struck first when Eldor Shomurodov scored in the 10th minute, but DR Congo settled into the match and waited for the opening that changed everything. Wissa equalized from the penalty spot in the 68th minute, then Sébastien Desabre’s substitution paid off when Mayele, who had come on for Cédric Bakambu, scored in the 78th minute to put DR Congo ahead for good. Wissa finished the job in stoppage time, scoring again in the 90th minute plus one to seal the 3-1 final.

DR Congo had spent 52 years away from the World Cup after its lone previous appearance in 1974, and 68,329 were in attendance at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Uzbekistan, playing in its first World Cup, could not respond after the second Congo goal and finished Group K with no points.

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DR Congo ended the group stage with four points and advanced as one of the best third-place teams, a result that gave the team a place in the round of 32 and a meeting with England next.